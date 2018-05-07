 Skip to main content

Shell selling stake in Canadian Natural Resources for about $3.3-billion

Jeffrey Jones
Royal Dutch Shell PLC is selling 97.5 million shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in a bought deal worth about US$3.3-billion, according a term sheet outlining the transaction.

The underwriting group includes Goldman Sachs, Scotiabank, RBC, and Toronto-Dominion. Shell gained a large stake in Canadian Natural last year when it sold its oil sands business to the Canadian energy company.

