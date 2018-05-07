Shell selling stake in Canadian Natural Resources for about $3.3-billion

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is selling 97.5 million shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in a bought deal worth about US$3.3-billion, according a term sheet outlining the transaction.
The underwriting group includes Goldman Sachs, Scotiabank, RBC, and Toronto-Dominion. Shell gained a large stake in Canadian Natural last year when it sold its oil sands business to the Canadian energy company.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.