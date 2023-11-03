Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: Shopify, Starbucks, Netflix and more are in their earnings era. The e-commerce, coffee and streaming giants all reported their third-quarter figures this week, with largely good news.

Meanwhile, Canada Revenue Agency announced a last-minute extension to a filing deadline; a province mandated pay transparency for all job postings, and a philanthropist gave $100-million to his alma mater’s engineering school. Canada also flirted with a technical recession. (What does that even mean?)

The Globe’s real estate reporter, Rachelle Younglai, scored 8 out of 11. Can you beat her score?

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Nov 3.