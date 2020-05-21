Shopify to close offices until 2021, with most employees expected to work permanently from home

Shopify Inc. is asking most of its 5,000-plus employees to keep working remotely even after the COVID-19 pandemic, in a decision that could have a long-term effect on commercial real-estate markets across the country.
In a tweet Thursday, Shopify chief executive Tobi Lutke said that it would keep its offices closed until 2021 as the company reconfigured its operations to be a “digital by default” organization. “Office centricity is over,” he wrote.
The e-commerce company has jockeyed with Royal Bank of Canada in recent weeks for the title of Canada’s most valuable company. It says it will not immediately alter its square footage across Canada, though it occupies or has agreed to lease significant floorspace in significant downtown developments in major cities and will spend the coming months determining what its needs will be for employees.
Shopify is one of the biggest tenants in downtown Ottawa, where it is headquartered, and has plans to be a flagship tenant in a massive downtown Toronto development called The Well. Just this past January, Shopify revealed plans to hire 1,000 people spread over four floors of Vancouver’s Bentall Centre office tower. It also has offices in Montreal and Waterloo, Ont.
With vast swaths of the world’s office workers now working remotely, businesses are now rethinking their commercial real-estate costs. Tech companies are leading the way. Last month, Waterloo enterprise software company Open Text Corp. said that because of the success of remote work and its need to restructure, it would close half of its global offices on a permanent basis. Two weeks ago, Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs pulled out of a much-hyped technology-first development on the Toronto waterfront, citing uncertainty in the local commercial property market.
Shopify said Thursday that it would retain offices across the country as “recruitment hubs” but would not expect employees to regularly show up in person. This will allow the company to hire people no matter where they live, the company said, while redesigning its office spaces to allow those people to come in and collaborate when necessary.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has pushed many businesses onto the internet after years of holding out. With online stores as its key offering, Shopify has benefitted immensely from this shift, pushing its market capitalization to $128-billion.
It has also made numerous significant product announcements during the pandemic. Just this week, it said it would offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small-business owners, as well as a partnership with Facebook Inc. to launch a tool to for merchants to launch digital storefronts on Facebook and Instagram.
“A common misconception about company culture is that if you have a good one, you have to hold on to it,” Mr. Lutke said. “I believe this to be wrong. If you want to have a great culture, the trick is to evolve it forward with your environment. Take the best things with you from version to version.”
