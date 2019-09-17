 Skip to main content

Report on Business Shopify updates platform for CBD sellers in U.S.

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Shopify updates platform for CBD sellers in U.S.

New York
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Shopify Inc. says its e-commerce and retail platform has been given new features to help U.S. merchants sell hemp and hemp-derived cannabidiol products where permitted by law.

The announcement follows last year’s passage of U.S. federal legislation that removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, which still covers cannabis products.

Hemp may contain CBD, a compound with potential medicinal qualities, but without significant levels of THC – a compound in cannabis that produces a high.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopify says the new features will help its clients tap into a growing regulated industry in the U.S. by providing tools for marketing, payments and shipping products.

The Ottawa-based company’s platform is used by merchants in roughly 175 countries to set up and manage sales operations across multiple channels including mobile apps, online portals and physical store locations.

Shopify shares have more than doubled in value over the past year, but currently trade below their 52-week high of $543.76, set Aug. 27. They were down US$9.07 at US$438.41 in early trading Tuesday.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter