 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Short-seller who criticized Valeant Pharmaceuticals is bullish on successor, Bausch Health

Tim Shufelt Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bausch is still a tough sell for many Canadian investors.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The U.S. short-seller who helped take down Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has turned bullish on the company that emerged from the debacle – Bausch Health Cos. Inc.

Andrew Left, the Los Angeles-based founder of Citron Research, said Bausch has undergone a “textbook turnaround” in the years since allegations of fraud and price gouging triggered Valeant’s spectacular fall.

“The new Bausch Health is not Valeant,” Mr. Left said in a report released Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the past four years we have observed [Bausch] with a healthy dose of skepticism and questioned whether management could turn things around. We have to give credit where credit is due.”

Mr. Left confirmed he has a long position in the stock, which rose by 3.4 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

But Bausch is still a tough sell for many Canadian investors, and not just because so many of them got burned when Valeant’s share price collapsed.

While Bausch has made strides in reducing its debt, the company still has more than US$24-billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet.

“That’s going to hang over them for a long, long time,” said Jason Del Vicario, a portfolio manager at HollisWealth, a division of Industrial Alliance Securities.

A heavy debt burden is just one of the ways the reformed and restructured company is still struggling to free itself from Valeant’s legacy.

In 2015, Valeant was one of the biggest stories on Bay Street. Through a relentless campaign of growth through acquisitions fuelled by debt, Valeant briefly surpassed Royal Bank of Canada to become the country’s single largest publicly traded company, with a market capitalization of nearly $120-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Left emerged as one of Valeant’s most vocal critics in October, 2015, when he revealed a short position and released a report calling the company a “pharmaceutical Enron.” Valeant’s shares fell by as much as 39 per cent that day alone.

Within five months, the stock had lost 90 per cent of its value from its peak, and it has mostly traded sideways since.

“Four years later [Bausch] still trades with a ‘Valeant discount’ despite new management’s 180-degree turn of corporate culture,” Mr. Left wrote. It’s time for the Street to give the company another look, he added.

Bausch has posted two consecutive quarters of growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and six consecutive quarters of organic growth, the report said, suggesting the stock is “on its way” to US$40, which would represent an 87-per-cent gain from Tuesday’s closing price.

The company is poised to “pivot to offence,” with a particular focus on its “crown jewel” Bausch & Lomb eye-care assets, Mr. Left said.

And with no significant maturities before 2023, the company has some breathing room, its debt finally “manageable,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Still not quite manageable enough for some, however.

Mr. Del Vicario generally looks for a ratio of net debt to EBITDA below 3 to 1, while Bausch’s is closer to 7 to 1.

With that kind of debt, “you’re not really the master of your own destiny, you’re at the mercy of your lenders, and interest rates,” Mr. Del Vicario said.

High debt burdens can be more palatable with companies posting higher rates of growth, said Jamie Murray, head of research at Murray Wealth Group. But Bausch’s revenue is forecast to grow by just 2 per cent to 3 per cent annually over the next five years.

“We like growth and we like strong balance sheets,” Mr. Murray said. “Right now, Bausch doesn’t have either of those.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter