 Skip to main content

Report on Business Six things you need to know today about managing your money

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Six things you need to know today about managing your money

Comments
Open this photo in gallery

denozy/iStockPhoto

Managing money well is one of life’s biggest challenges. How can your family get ahead these days? Are you saving for the future? Is your retirement fund growing?

The Globe and Mail can give you an edge in making smart financial decisions. We can help you spot a promising stock, compare your savings with other people your age, and ensure your cash lasts through retirement. Here is a sample of the kind of insight The Globe provides.

Less-volatile investments

If the stock market’s recent volatility is making you queasy, maybe you are investing in the wrong funds. For those who want a quieter ride, consider options that might not stoke the fires of greed but rather dull the pain of market mayhem.

Story continues below advertisement

TFSA calculator

The tax-free savings account, or TFSA, is a wondrous invention. It has become an essential wealth-building tool for Canadians. The Globe created a calculator to show how much your TFSA could be worth. Are you on track?

Paycheque to paycheque

If, like many Canadians, you are in debt, it might make you feel better to know that many high earners are living paycheque-to-paycheque. Why? It has less to do with the high cost of living than it does keeping up with the Joneses and that dopamine hit we get every time we click “Buy.”

How do the rich invest?

To the average investor, how rich people manage their portfolios is likely a mystery. Do they have access to secret investments? Or is it their mindsets? Turns out it’s a little of both. How do the wealthy stay that way? They don’t invest like the rest.

Needlessly frugal

Isn’t it cute when Grandma tucks a $5 bill in your birthday card? Frugality is a common trait of retired people, but it needn’t necessarily be that way. A whole cohort of Canadians are spending below their means and potentially not enjoying life to the fullest in the prime of their retirement. Should they be living it up more?

A ‘wow’ portfolio

Imagine if you bought just 10 Canadian stocks and your little portfolio nearly doubled the returns of the stock market over 18 years. Can you make good money without following the traditional rules of diversification? The answer is yes, in the case of the Canadian Essentials Portfolio.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019