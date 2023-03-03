SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. SNC-T is exploring its options for selling assets as the Canadian engineering company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter.

Senior executives are conducting a strategic review to optimize the company’s portfolio of businesses to make sure that capital and human resources are directed to areas with the highest value creation potential, Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin said in a statement Friday discussing fourth quarter results.

The company singled out Linxon, a joint venture with Hitachi Energy that designs power transmission infrastructure, as a unit warranting review. It did not highlight any other assets for possible sale or closure.

SNC-Lavalin Chief Executive Ian Edwards is trying to re-establish the corporation as a go-to partner for governments and other customers as it claws its way back from years of crisis. The CEO has reshaped the company by selling oil and gas assets and pivoting toward a new business model centred on engineering services and consulting work, while riskier fixed-price construction contracts that sucked cash for years are wound down.

“Significant opportunity lies ahead for SNC-Lavalin as governments and public entities across the world make structural decisions for a greener power grid,” Mr. Edwards said in a statement, noting the company added 3,000 net employees over the past 12 months. “Our end-to-end engineering services and nuclear capabilities position us as market leaders to support these global initiatives.”

SNC-Lavalin reported a net loss from continuing operations of $54.4-million or 31 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022. That compares to a net loss of $15.3-million or 9 cents per share for the same quarter the year before.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at $20.2-million for the quarter, lower than the $135-million analysts were expecting. Revenue for the period was largely unchanged at $1.9-billion.

The company continues to be hamstrung by its remaining fixed-price construction contracts, posting a $150-million EBIT loss on that segment during the quarter. It said a year ago that it expects to incur maximum losses of $300-million to complete the contracts in a worst-case scenario and has now reached about $217-million of that amount.

Three big project contracts remain, all of them light rail transit systems: The Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in Toronto, the Trillium Line expansion project in Ottawa, and Montreal’s Réseau Express Métropolitain. All of them have encountered problems of one kind or another, including high construction and materials inflation rates, increased worker absenteeism, and issues obtaining construction materials in a timely way.

In one of the Ontario projects, about 62 per cent of workers stayed home at some point during the first three months of last year because of COVID, SNC has previously said.

Now, the two Ontario projects are now largely physically complete. The backlog of work to be done in dollar terms stood at $686-million at the end of December versus $1.17-billion the year before.

Empirical experience shows that the stocks of project-driven engineering and construction companies rally materially and consistently when problematic projects are fully done, National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev said in a research note. “We are not there yet,” he said.