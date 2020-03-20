 Skip to main content
Sobeys to install plexiglass barriers at checkouts as grocers work to stay open

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. has ordered thousands of plexiglass screens to install at store checkouts, in an effort to provide some separation between staff and customers.

The new screens will be accompanied by stickers on the floor instructing customers to stay two-metres apart while lining up. Empire’s plan is just one example of how grocery retailers are working to enact social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Grocers are balancing the need to stay open and keep Canadians supplied with essential goods, with concerns about acting as potentially risky gathering places where the virus could spread.

The screens will be installed at all of Empire’s grocery banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland and Freshco, as well as some of its pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations, and liquor stores. The screens are a window-like barrier between the cashier’s terminal and the lane where the customers walk through, but are open on the sides. They do not seal cashiers in or prevent customers from handing over cash or taking change.

Empire has been in contact with other retailers in countries such as Italy, South Korea and Australia, to share ideas as they continue operations during the pandemic -- including how often staff should be washing their hands, and different practices for suppliers delivering goods to stores. After seeing similar shields in place at stores in other countries, the company built prototypes of its own and began placing orders in just a couple of days.

“Those frontline [employees] are what make the stores run,” said Mark Holly, senior vice president of real estate and construction for Sobeys. “Knowing the short supplies for [equipment] such masks and gloves, there was a quick decision yesterday ... that we were going to implement this right away across the chain, and to move as fast as possible.”

Sobeys is not alone in making changes; other grocers have also announced measures to limit the risks to both shoppers and staff at their stores, such as increasing store cleanings. Many, including banners owned by Sobeys, Loblaw, Metro and Save-on-Foods, have shortened their opening hours, in order to provide extra time for cleanings and to take pressure off stressed and overworked staffers.

Things have changed quickly. Last week, retailers were still keeping self-serve areas such as takeaway hot-food tables open, and by this week stores had shut them down, along with putting a halt to in-store sampling, as well as pre-packaging more items, significantly scaling back bulk and other loose products. Loblaw Co.s Ltd. is also putting a cap on the number of shoppers allowed into its busiest stores, to avoid crowding.

“These changes will lead to a very different shopping experience, but they are necessary,” Loblaw executive chairman Galen Weston said in a video released Thursday, asking shoppers to keep a safe distance from other customers and staff. “...Our stores remain open thanks to good people working incredibly hard. We’re counting on them to be safe and healthy.”

Grocers around the world are grappling with this issue, including in Italy, where shoppers at a supermarket in Milan were photographed lining up while spaced one or two metres apart.

Empire-owned stores such as Sobeys will soon have stickers with footprints on them leading to the checkouts, to indicate a two-metre distance that shoppers should keep between each other in lineups.

Starting Wednesday, Empire began making calls to suppliers about the feasibility of the new checkout screens; by noon on Thursday, it had installed prototypes in a Sobeys store in Mississauga, Ont. and an IGA in Montreal. It has now ordered four suppliers across the country to begin manufacturing, and will begin more installations on Friday.

The smallest of those suppliers is Halifax-based Lahey Glass, which placed a rush order for 500 sheets of plexiglass on Thursday. Like many companies, Lahey has seen its business dry up as COVID-19 has led customers -- including retailers and developers that own apartment buildings -- to minimize installation visits or shut down entirely. It had 29 employees and had laid off nearly one-third of those on Wednesday.

“This will prevent us from doing any further layoffs,” said co-owner Joe Flander. “...Everybody’s doing the high-fiving, they’re all so excited about this."

Empire expects the new screens will be installed at every checkeout in roughly 1,500 stores in three to four weeks. “We haven’t even tallied up” the final cost, Mr. Holly said.

The screens are sturdy enough to stay up for years, he added, but for now they are intended as a temporary measure.

“We’re going to own a lot of plexiglass when they do come down,” he said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
