Stelco reports third quarter earnings of $125-million in sharp jump from last year

Stelco Holdings Inc. says it earned $125-million in the third quarter for a sharp rebound from the $30-million loss it reported in the same quarter last year.
The Hamilton-based steel producer says adjusted net income for the quarter ending Sept. 30 came to $135-million, or $1.52 per share, up from an $11-million or 15 cent per share loss for the same quarter last year.
Analysts had been anticipating earnings of $164-million or $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Revenue came in at $619-million, an 84 per cent increase from the $336-million it pulled in for the same quarter last year as volumes shipped surged more than 42 per cent to 586 million tons.
The company says it had $39-million in tariff costs in the quarter related to the U.S. government’s imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs.
Stelco says higher prices helped offset tariff costs, as its average selling price was $980 per net ton, up from $793 per net ton for the same quarter last year.
