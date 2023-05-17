Open this photo in gallery: A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021.PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/Reuters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s disappointing that Ottawa continues to call on the province to contribute more subsidies for an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., while the federal government said the issue is raising regional fairness concerns from other premiers.

The future of the battery plant, a $5-billion joint project from automaking giant Stellantis LV and battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd., remained unclear on Wednesday. The companies have halted construction on the Windsor plant and continue to call on Ottawa to “keep its commitments” to match billions in dollars in incentives offered in the United States through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In return, the federal government has called on Ontario to pay its “fair share” of the deal, without going into specifics of what that amount would be.

Speaking briefly to reporters Wednesday, Mr. Ford said Ontario doesn’t even know what a fair share entails, noting the province contributed $500-million in investment subsides to Stellantis as well as to Volkswagen. Since the Stellantis deal was struck last year, Ottawa has said it will match U.S. subsidies – as it did in the case of a recently-announced Volkswagen battery plant in St. Thomas, Ont., for which it committed as much as $13-billion over the next decade.

The Ontario Premier said it’s up to Ottawa, not the province, to match the federal U.S. subsidies. According to a letter from the companies’ chief executives sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month, Ottawa confirmed five times that it would match production incentives under the IRA, but never followed through.

“It’s disappointing it’s come to this right now. But we believe in working with the federal government. We can’t afford to lose Stellantis. But my question to the feds: ‘What is our fair share?’” Mr. Ford said.

Mr. Ford said the two levels of government are currently in talks and are looking for a resolution to come to a deal.

“I’m just disappointed right now, the fact that we weren’t involved, they never talked to us,” he said. “At the 11th hour they’re doing this. But our goal is to protect the people and the jobs in Windsor, and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect those jobs.”

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland added further pressure on the Ontario government to fund the Stellantis plant, stating that the billions in federal funding flowing to Ontario is raising regional fairness concerns from other premiers.

Ms. Freeland made the comments Wednesday outside the Liberal caucus. She reiterated her view that she remains optimistic a deal will be reached, but said the Ford government and Stellantis must do more.

“This is an investment that is an investment first and foremost for Ontario,” she said. “Canada, as a country, and Canadian provinces, have a long history of these types of investments, of SIF (Strategic Innovation Fund) investments. What we always do is have a contribution of the federal government and of the provinces. And one of the reasons for that is regional fairness.”

Ms. Freeland said the federal government has a $120-billion plan to support green industrial policy.

“What we are saying though, and we are very clear on this, is the province has to contribute its fair share. That is entirely reasonable. And that is what I am hearing. That’s what I heard from MPs at finance committee, MPs from other provinces. That is what I am hearing from premiers of other provinces. And that is entirely reasonable,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trudeau and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne were in South Korea for an official visit on Wednesday, where Mr. Champagne said he would attempt to meet with LG leadership during a state dinner on Wednesday night.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters at a closing news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that Canada will continue to fight for jobs.

“Canada has been successfully delivering great jobs for the middle class across the country through investments by partners from around the world. We will continue to do that,” Mr. Trudeau said.