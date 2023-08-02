Open this photo in gallery: A basic, ad-free Netflix account has risen from $7.99 in 2010 to $16.49 in 2023.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

It’s not only groceries and rent getting pricier. Inflation has also come for streaming services.

In Canada, most streaming services have increased their prices since their initial launch. A basic, ad-free Netflix account has risen from $7.99 in 2010 to $16.49 in 2023. The company has also cracked down on password sharing, charging an extra $7.99 a month to add up to two non-household members to your account.

Last week, Spotify announced it was raising its prices by $1 or $2, depending on plans. Individuals with premium plans will go up to $10.99 per month, while the duo plan for two people is now $14.99.

Take a look at how streaming services have changed their prices since launching in Canada.

Streaming services’ prices today vs. their original price Monthly fee for lowest ad-free single-user plan No change Increase Service Debut* Price C r a v e 2016 19.99 7.99 N e tflix 2010 16.49 7.99 Disn e y 2019 8.99 11.99 Y ou T ube P r emium 2018 11.99 Sp o tify P r emium 2014 10.99 10 Apple Music 2018 10.99 9.99 Y ou T ube Music P r emium 2018 9.99 Ama z on Prime Video 2016 9.99 7.99 Apple TV+ 2019 8.99 5.99 2018 CBC Gem Premium r emium 4.99 0 5 10 15 20 $25 *In Canada. THE G L OBE AND MAI L Streaming services’ prices today vs. their original price Monthly fee for lowest ad-free single-user plan No change Increase Service Debut* Price C r a v e 2016 7.99 19.99 N e tflix 2010 16.49 7.99 Disn e y 2019 8.99 11.99 Y ou T ube P r emium 2018 11.99 Sp o tify P r emium 2014 10.99 10 Apple Music 2018 10.99 9.99 Y ou T ube Music P r emium 2018 9.99 Ama z on Prime Video 2016 9.99 7.99 Apple TV+ 2019 8.99 5.99 2018 CBC Gem Premium r emium 4.99 0 5 10 15 20 $25 *In Canada. THE G L OBE AND MAI L Streaming services’ prices today vs. their original price Monthly fee for lowest ad-free single-user plan No change Increase Debut* Price Service Crave 2016 7.99 19.99 Netflix 2010 16.49 7.99 Disney+ 2019 8.99 11.99 YouTube Premium 2018 11.99 Spotify Premium 2014 10.99 10 Apple Music 2018 10.99 9.99 YouTube Music Premium 2018 9.99 Amazon Prime Video 2016 9.99 7.99 Apple TV+ 2019 8.99 5.99 2018 CBC Gem Premium 4.99 *In Canada 0 5 10 15 20 $25 THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Crave, Bell’s Canadian streaming service, has increased to $19.99 a month for an ad-free experience, up from $7.99 in 2016. Its cheapest plan, which allows users to watch from one device with ads costs $9.99 and its mid-tier plan, which lets users stream from four devices with ads, costs $14.99.

A Disney+ subscription now costs $11.99, up from $8.99 when it launched in Canada in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video is available to Canadians who pay for an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99 for an annual subscription today compared to $79 in 2016 when the video streaming offer launched in the country.

Apple TV+, which launched in Canada in 2019 now costs $8.99, up from $5.99.

Some streaming services have kept their pricing models consistent through the years. CBC Gem still offers a free membership and a premium membership for $4.99 a month. Similarly, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium have not increased their prices since launching in 2018.

Other, more specialized services not included here have changed their pricing models too. DAZN, a sports streaming service, has gone up to $29.99 a month from $20 on its launch in 2017. Tidal, which offers high-fidelity audio streaming for music lovers, has lowered the price of its original HiFi account by $10 but offers a higher-quality plan for the original price of $19.99 a month.