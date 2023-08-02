Skip to main content
Samantha Edwards and Mathilde Augustin
Open this photo in gallery:

A basic, ad-free Netflix account has risen from $7.99 in 2010 to $16.49 in 2023.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

It’s not only groceries and rent getting pricier. Inflation has also come for streaming services.

In Canada, most streaming services have increased their prices since their initial launch. A basic, ad-free Netflix account has risen from $7.99 in 2010 to $16.49 in 2023. The company has also cracked down on password sharing, charging an extra $7.99 a month to add up to two non-household members to your account.

Last week, Spotify announced it was raising its prices by $1 or $2, depending on plans. Individuals with premium plans will go up to $10.99 per month, while the duo plan for two people is now $14.99.

Take a look at how streaming services have changed their prices since launching in Canada.

Streaming services’ prices today

vs. their original price

Monthly fee for lowest ad-free single-user plan

No change

Increase

Service

Debut*

Price

C

r

a

v

e

2016

19.99

7.99

N

e

tflix

2010

16.49

7.99

Disn

e

y

2019

8.99

11.99

Y

ou

T

ube P

r

emium

2018

11.99

Sp

o

tify P

r

emium

2014

10.99

10

Apple Music

2018

10.99

9.99

Y

ou

T

ube Music P

r

emium

2018

9.99

Ama

z

on Prime Video

2016

9.99

7.99

Apple TV+

2019

8.99

5.99

2018

CBC Gem Premium

r

emium

4.99

0

5

10

15

20

$25

*In Canada.

THE G

L

OBE AND MAI

L

Crave, Bell’s Canadian streaming service, has increased to $19.99 a month for an ad-free experience, up from $7.99 in 2016. Its cheapest plan, which allows users to watch from one device with ads costs $9.99 and its mid-tier plan, which lets users stream from four devices with ads, costs $14.99.

A Disney+ subscription now costs $11.99, up from $8.99 when it launched in Canada in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video is available to Canadians who pay for an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99 for an annual subscription today compared to $79 in 2016 when the video streaming offer launched in the country.

Apple TV+, which launched in Canada in 2019 now costs $8.99, up from $5.99.

Some streaming services have kept their pricing models consistent through the years. CBC Gem still offers a free membership and a premium membership for $4.99 a month. Similarly, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium have not increased their prices since launching in 2018.

Other, more specialized services not included here have changed their pricing models too. DAZN, a sports streaming service, has gone up to $29.99 a month from $20 on its launch in 2017. Tidal, which offers high-fidelity audio streaming for music lovers, has lowered the price of its original HiFi account by $10 but offers a higher-quality plan for the original price of $19.99 a month.

