It’s not only groceries and rent getting pricier. Inflation has also come for streaming services.
In Canada, most streaming services have increased their prices since their initial launch. A basic, ad-free Netflix account has risen from $7.99 in 2010 to $16.49 in 2023. The company has also cracked down on password sharing, charging an extra $7.99 a month to add up to two non-household members to your account.
Last week, Spotify announced it was raising its prices by $1 or $2, depending on plans. Individuals with premium plans will go up to $10.99 per month, while the duo plan for two people is now $14.99.
Take a look at how streaming services have changed their prices since launching in Canada.
Streaming services’ prices today vs. their original price
Monthly fee for lowest ad-free single-user plan
No change
Increase
Debut*
Price
Service
Crave
2016
7.99
19.99
Netflix
2010
16.49
7.99
Disney+
2019
8.99
11.99
YouTube Premium
2018
11.99
Spotify Premium
2014
10.99
10
Apple Music
2018
10.99
9.99
YouTube Music Premium
2018
9.99
Amazon Prime Video
2016
9.99
7.99
Apple TV+
2019
8.99
5.99
2018
CBC Gem Premium
4.99
*In Canada
0
5
10
15
20
$25
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
Crave, Bell’s Canadian streaming service, has increased to $19.99 a month for an ad-free experience, up from $7.99 in 2016. Its cheapest plan, which allows users to watch from one device with ads costs $9.99 and its mid-tier plan, which lets users stream from four devices with ads, costs $14.99.
A Disney+ subscription now costs $11.99, up from $8.99 when it launched in Canada in 2019.
Amazon Prime Video is available to Canadians who pay for an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99 for an annual subscription today compared to $79 in 2016 when the video streaming offer launched in the country.
Apple TV+, which launched in Canada in 2019 now costs $8.99, up from $5.99.
Some streaming services have kept their pricing models consistent through the years. CBC Gem still offers a free membership and a premium membership for $4.99 a month. Similarly, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium have not increased their prices since launching in 2018.
Other, more specialized services not included here have changed their pricing models too. DAZN, a sports streaming service, has gone up to $29.99 a month from $20 on its launch in 2017. Tidal, which offers high-fidelity audio streaming for music lovers, has lowered the price of its original HiFi account by $10 but offers a higher-quality plan for the original price of $19.99 a month.