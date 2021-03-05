 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Surging exports drive $1.4-billion trade surplus, largest since 2014

Mark Rendell
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Airbus A220 assembly line is seen at the company's facility in Mirabel, Que., on Jan. 14, 2019.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian merchandise exports surged across every industry in January, leading to Canada’s first trade surplus since May, 2019, and adding fuel to the narrative about a stronger-than-expected economic rebound in the opening months of 2021.

Canada’s trade surplus hit $1.4-billion in January, the largest since July, 2014. This was driven by an 8.1-per-cent month-over-month growth in the export of goods, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

“It’s a blockbuster month, which really surpassed all expectations,” said Peter Hall, chief economist with Export Development Canada. “Outside of the volatility of last year, you’ve got to go back to 1995 to find a single month number that’s anything close.”

Story continues below advertisement

The upswing in demand for Canadian products is coming largely from the United States, where the economy is recovering rapidly on the back of massive fiscal stimulus and a robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

A U.S. home-building spree is driving demand for forestry products, which pushed lumber exports up 30.4 per cent in January to a record $2.1-billion. Energy exports, which mostly go to the U.S., were up 5.9 per cent, with volumes surpassing prepandemic levels even as prices remain lower. Meanwhile, exports of consumer goods were up 11.6 per cent in the month.

“We are participating in the fundamental strength of the U.S. economy,” Mr. Hall said in an interview. “On net, the rest of the world didn’t do much for us. There’s up and down in countries, but they all offset each other. This is all really about the U.S. this time around.”

The numbers were supercharged by several unusual sales. Aircraft and other transportation equipment exports were up 72.3 per cent in January, after a Canadian airline retired a large number of planes from its fleet and sold them to buyers in the U.S. Canadian gold companies also sold an abnormally large number of gold bars to retail investors south of the border.

“It is important to highlight that part of January’s export strength is transitory,” Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Omar Abdelrahman wrote in a note, referring to the aircraft and gold bar sales.

“Still, excluding these components would leave exports ... up more than 4 per cent on the month. In particular, Canadian exports have recently been aided by strong momentum in global demand and prices for some commodities,” Mr. Abdelrahman wrote.

Importantly for Canada’s economic recovery, the export strength was broad-based. All 11 merchandise trade categories showed growth in January. And the volume of exports was up 5.1 per cent, meaning the headline growth number was not simply driven by higher prices – rather, Canadian companies were shipping more goods across the border.

Story continues below advertisement

The export of services saw a slight increase in January. But overall, service exports remain far below prepandemic levels, owing to ongoing constraints to travel and tourism.

On the flip side of the equation, imports were up 0.9 per cent in January, rising in seven of 11 product categories. Energy product imports were up 20.5 per cent, led by diesel shipments, while electronic and electrical equipment imports rose 2.9 per cent.

Overall, the trade numbers add to recent Canadian and U.S. economic data that show an earlier and stronger recovery than markets and central bankers were forecasting at the start of the year.

“This is just another sign that the economy weathered the second wave [of COVID-19 cases] impressively well,” Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist with BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

“Expect some deterioration in the trade balance next month as Canada doesn’t have an unlimited stock of used planes, but the underlying figures (ex. airplanes) sitting around balance, with commodity prices rising further since January, is certainly encouraging,” he wrote.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies