Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: Teck Resources surprised many investors by agreeing to sell part of its business to Swiss giant Glencore PLC along with two Asian steelmakers. It’s a US$8.9-billion transaction that will require federal approval. Founded more than a century ago, Teck is the country’s largest diversified mining company and a major employer in British Columbia. Glencore had been weighing its options since the spring, when an earlier plan to spin off part of its business was killed because of insufficient shareholder support.

Meanwhile, Argentina is headed to the polls, Italy is worried about inflation and Canadian landlords are having issues. Also, there’s been bad news about rents, jobs and the box office. On the upside, Jimbo Fisher is having a good week. Yes! That Jimbo Fisher.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Nov 17.