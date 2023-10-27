Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: Luxury condo tower The One is still in the headlines, with news that condo buyers are stuck, despite the project being years behind schedule and millions over budget. Concrete columns and walls had only been poured up to the 40th floor, and it is estimated the project costs will top $2-billion.

Meanwhile, with Halloween just around the corner, it’s expected Canadians will shell out as much as $87.60 during the spooky season, on decor, costumes and candy. And as if shrinkflation in the candy aisle wasn’t bad enough, a short-term rental company is trying to crack down on overly rambunctious festivities. The company (can you guess which) will use an artificial intelligence-powered “anti-party” technology to identify and block bookings it believes will be disruptive. Finally, two major companies – Spotify and Meta – both reported third-quarter earnings, both with rosy reports. The growth was helped by … streamlined staffing? AI-powered projects? Taylor Swift?

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Oct. 26. Temur Durrani, a technology reporter for the Globe, took this quiz and scored 9 out of 11 (not bad considering he wrote one of the stories in question). Can you top his high score?