TMX signs deal to acquire Canada’s AST Investor Services for $165-million

TMX Group Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire AST Investor Services Inc. (Canada) for $165-million.

AST Investor Services and its subsidiary AST Trust Company (Canada) provide transfer agency, corporate trust and related services to Canadian public and private companies.

They have about 150 employees in offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, is acquiring the companies from Armor Holdco Inc., a portfolio company of Pacific Equity Partners.

Armor’s U.S. operations, including American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC and D.F. King & Co., Inc., are not a part of the transaction.

TMX says the transaction is expected to close within six to 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.