Toronto-based Beanfield Technologies bought by U.S. telecom Digital Colony for $130-million

Christine Dobby Corporate law reporter
Independent Toronto-based fibre-optic internet provider Beanfield Technologies Inc. has been acquired for more than $130-million by a U.S. investment firm that has been quietly amassing a trove of Canadian fibre and data centre assets.

Colony Capital Inc., a Los Angeles based real estate investment firm, branched into so-called digital infrastructure over the past year, acquiring Digital Bridge Holdings LLC and closing a US$4-billion fund, Digital Colony Partners. The fund has a mandate to invest in communications assets such as wireless towers, data centres, fibre lines and small cell sites that will be used in next-generation 5G cellular networks.

In its early days, Florida-based Digital Colony has been on a Canadian shopping spree. It closed the deal to buy Beanfield last month, a transaction that came just five months after it paid $720-million (Canadian) to buy Cogeco Peer 1, the former enterprise connectivity division of cable company Cogeco Communications Inc.

In a joint deal with European fund EQT announced in May, Digital Colony also said it will acquire Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a U.S. company that bought Canada’s Allstream Inc. in 2016 from what was then Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. Digital Colony and EQT plan to take Zayo private in a transaction valued at US$8.4-billion (not including the assumption of $5.9-billion in debt) and hope to close the deal in the first quarter of 2020.

“This is an extremely exciting time for digital infrastructure as technology drives unprecedented changes across the industry and creates attractive opportunities,” Steven Sonnenstein, managing director of Digital Colony, said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on Tuesday. “As data traffic and storage needs continue to grow, Europe and the Americas are at an inflection point for digital infrastructure. New technologies will only accelerate the demand and costs to deploy.”

Mr. Sonnenstein would not comment specifically on other potential Canadian deals, but said, “We remain bullish on the Canadian digital infrastructure market and will continue to seek opportunities to invest in telecommunications infrastructure in the region in a strategic and effective manner.”

Following inquiries by The Globe, Digital Colony issued a press release on the Beanfield acquisition Tuesday afternoon. It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but an earnings report published last week by Colony Capital stated that Digital Colony invested US$100-million in Beanfield (or about $132-million Canadian).

Beanfield is a startup that has been building fibre-optic infrastructure in Toronto since the 1990s and now has 320 kilometres of fibre in both that city and Montreal, connecting more than 700 commercial and residential buildings.

Cogeco Peer 1 (which Digital Colony renamed Aptum Technologies in August) has 3,200 km of fibre in Toronto and Montreal plus 14 data centres in both the U.S. and Canada.

When Zayo acquired Allstream (the former AT&T Canada), it had about 20,000 km of long-haul fibre connecting major Canadian centres and 10 U.S. network access points, plus about 9,000 km of fibre connecting individual customers in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary.

Beanfield has been looking for a buyer since at least the beginning of 2019, when it hired Bank Street Group, a Connecticut-based investment firm that advises companies in the communications and technology sector.

