 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

City of Toronto denies use of cellphone tracking data, despite Mayor John Tory’s earlier comments

Colin Freeze
Alexandra Posadzki
Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A jogger keeps his distance from a woman walking her dog in downtown Toronto, Ontario on March 24, 2020.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

The City of Toronto is denying it is using cellphone data to fight the coronavirus pandemic, despite Mayor John Tory’s earlier comments that surveillance to gauge people’s proximity to each other is already under way by public-health officials.

On Monday, Mr. Tory – a former executive at Rogers Communications Inc. – said in a video interview that the city had requested such data from telecom companies and that officials were using them to assess the effectiveness of social distancing.

One day later, a city spokesman denied any such handovers took place. “The City of Toronto will not be using cellphone location data, nor does it have such data,” Brad Ross said.

Story continues below advertisement

Countries such as Israel and Taiwan are fighting coronavirus with advanced cellphone-tracking techniques that can involve data handovers from telecom companies.

In Canada, elected officials have made confusing and contradictory remarks about the worth and viability of such techniques – even though legal experts say emergency decrees could outweigh privacy concerns and allow such information sharing.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the federal government has no immediate plans to use such tracking tools. One week ago, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked about handovers of cellphone data and said “everything’s on the table.” Officials have not clarified his remarks.

Observers say governments would need to proceed transparently. “We’ve got to figure out if and when and how data is going to be used by public officials to respond to coronavirus,” said Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. In an interview he added that “all three levels of governments are doing a poor job” of communicating specific plans.

Federal regulations require telecommunications networks to be able to track cellphones. Such data usually are given to police only in cases such as a missing person, or when they have judicial authorizations to track suspected criminals.

But the scale and the extent of the coronavirus crisis is forcing a reconsideration of whether public-health officials need such data – in bulk.

Big anonymous sets of data, for example, could help them see whether people are taking heed of social-distancing directives. More particular forms of cellphone tracking could help them determine whether quarantined infected people are isolating themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

Several cellphone carriers – including Rogers, BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada, and Shaw Communications Inc. – said on Tuesday that the City of Toronto has not contacted them regarding data collection.

“We haven’t been asked by any governments for this kind of support, but would consider it if it helps in the fight against COVID-19 while respecting privacy laws,” Bell spokesperson Marc Choma said in an e-mail.

Public-health officials in Ottawa have recently said cellphone data might be useful in the fight against coronavirus – but they don’t have any, and neither does Ontario. “It’s always better if we can build surveillance systems that are connected to each other, and that we work with the province,” said Vera Etches, medical officer of health for Ottawa. But she added that right now “it’s a thought, it’s an imagination, that maybe this could be helpful.”

Several government-appointed privacy commissioners have lately reminded organizations that traditional barriers against sharing information go down in times of crisis.

That said, cellphone-tracking measures would still be subject to checks and balances. “I would expect the governments to establish clear rules for how the information is collected, transferred and used and for what purposes,” said Brian Beamish, the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

On Monday, Mr. Tory appeared on videolink in an interview with the group TechTO. His remarks were first reported by The Logic, an online news service.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ll give you an example of something we are doing now. And it may or may not help much, I don’t know, but I asked for it and I’m getting it,” Mr. Tory said.

“We had the cellphone companies give us all the data on the pinging off their network on the weekend so we could see – where were people still congregating? Because the biggest enemy of fighting this thing is people congregating close together.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who has been helping manage the city’s coronavirus response, said Mr. Tory was actually speaking about one of several “suggestions” made for the city’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

“I’m as you can appreciate, there has been and continues to be a wide variety of suggestions that come to the city and into our EOC process with respect to opportunities to assist in potentially dealing with this issue,” Mr. Pegg said. “So that’s an example of one of the suggestions that’s been made.”

With a report from The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies