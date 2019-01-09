Toronto’s Vena secures $115-million in financing from U.S. private equity firms

Open this photo in gallery Don Mal, Rishi Grover and George Papayiannis, co-founders of Vena Solutions, pose for a photograph on Oct. 29, 2018. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

With interest in its sector heating up, Toronto financial planning-and-analysis subscription software firm Vena Solutions Inc. has drawn $115-million in new investment from two American private equity firms.

It’s at least the seventh $100-million-plus investment in a Canadian scale-up tech company in the past 12 months as the country’s booming tech sector continues to draw attention from global investors.

Vena is announcing Wednesday that JMI Equity and existing backer Centana Growth Partners have led the financing, which is believed to value the firm in excess of $300-million, or more than 10 times its revenue from the past 12 months, a healthy valuation for a cloud-based software firm. Vena did not disclose how much of the proceeds would go to buying-out existing investors and how much would go to the company.

But CEO and co-founder Don Mal said the 250-employee company will receive a “significant” capital injection out of the deal, which it will use to hire 100 more people and to expand its customer base of 600 primarily North American mid-market companies with between $20-million and $2-billion in revenue by hundreds more in the next year.

“We were always very bullish on our business and the industry,” said Mr. Mal. “Now we feel much more confident in being able to execute on our vision” with the financing deal, which the Globe reported was in the works last month.

Vena is an emerging star in in the “corporate performance management” software market, providing cloud-based budgeting, forecasting, planning, reporting and analytics software for corporate finance departments. The company is a fast-growing player in a “white-hot” space, said Mark MacLeod, founder of SurePath Capital Partners, which advised Vena on the deal. “I think every big outcome always has an element of luck and timing,” Mr. MacLeod said. “That’s absolutely the case in this deal.”

That’s because two of Vena’s larger competitors filed to go public last year. One, Silicon Valley-based Adaptive Insights Inc., was pre-emptively snapped up by software giant Workday Inc. last May for US$1.55-billion. The other, Anaplan Inc. of San Francisco, has gained about 60 per cent since completing its IPO last October.

Vena has now anointed itself the next player to watch. The company, which generated roughly $30-million in revenue last year, up more than 50 per cent from 2017, recruited former senior Adaptive executive Neil Thomas as chief revenue officer last year and new investor JMI was an early backer of Adaptive.

“We’ve known the [corporate performance management] market for a long time,” said JMI general partner Peter Arrowsmith, whose firm has backed several prominent scaling Canadian software firms including PointClickCare Technologies Inc., Intelex Technologies Inc. and Axonify Inc. “The space will continue to have multiple winners. It’s a really big market.” Mr. Arrowsmith said Vena is expanding faster than its fast-growing sector and scores highly with customers and can “grow significantly larger than it is today. It has a clear path over time to a large outcome.”

Mr. Mal co-founded Vena with two IBM colleagues, Rishi Grover and George Papayiannis, shortly after the tech giant bought his employer, software firm Clarity Systems, in 2010. At the time, many startups were trying to disrupt the spreadsheet market dominated by Excel, which frustrated legions of corporate users because it was difficult and laborious for multiple users to collaborate on documents. While newer players offered cloud-based alternatives, Vena’s founders took a different approach, building a tool that would effectively soup-up Excel. Vena customers could then continue working on the familiar legacy program while getting similar cloud and collaborative capabilities from Vena to those offered by rivals.

The approach clicked with customers. Vena became one of Canada’s fastest-growing startups and raised $30-million in a 2016 venture financing deal led by Centana. Mr. Mal stepped down last spring after a health scare but returned just a few months after his successor Shawn Cadeau unexpectedly left for undisclosed reasons and Mr. Mal got a clean bill of health.