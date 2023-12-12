Transat AT Inc. TRZ-T says it has named veteran Quebec executive Jean-Francois Pruneau as its next chief financial officer.

Pruneau will start officially at the travel company on Jan. 9.

He was most recently executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Starpax Biopharma.

Before that, Transat says Pruneau held various roles at Canadian National Railway, BCE Media and Quebecor, where he was chief financial officer.

He also served as president and chief executive of Videotron from 2019 to 2021.

Pruneau replaces Patrick Bui who is leaving the parent company of Air Transat to become chief financial officer at retailer Dollarama Inc.