Transat AT Inc. has cancelled almost 30-per-cent of its flights for the winter schedule, blaming poor sales due to the new wave of the pandemic and government restrictions on travel.

The Montreal-based operator of Air Transat said on Thursday it is contacting affected customers and will try to rebook their trips or offer refunds.

Transat said its schedule has been cut until Feb. 25, and more changes could be made.

“The lingering effects of the Omicron variant and the restrictive measures put in place by the federal government on December 15th have had an impact on our customers’ reservations and cancellation requests,” Pierre Tessier, a spokesman for Transat, said in an email. “These cancellations affected some of our flights where profitability was affected by low load factors.”

He did not immediately respond when asked how many flights are cut, and to which destinations.

Transat’s move follows rival WestJet’s decision to cut its schedule by 15 per cent, or almost 70 flights a day. Air Canada has also dropped hundreds of flights from its schedule over the past few days.

The federal government on Dec. 15 warned people not to travel unnecessarily as the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 began sweeping through Canada and much of the Europe and the United States.

On top of low demand for airfares, airlines are also facing staff shortages due to sick or isolating employees.

