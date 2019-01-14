Transportation agency launches probe into rail service in Vancouver area

Canada’s transportation regulator has launched an investigation into railway service in B.C.’s lower mainland after receiving complaints from companies that rely on the Port of Vancouver to reach markets.

Marc Garneau, Transport Minister, has authorized the Canadian Transportation Agency to hold public hearings in January at which rail companies and shippers will testify, the independent tribunal and regulator said on Monday.

The hearings mark the first time the agency has used new powers granted by the federal government last year. The CTA said it determined an investigation was warranted based on information shipper associations and other parties.

"One of the CTA’s responsibilities is to help ensure an efficient, smoothly-running national rail system. The public hearing will give parties an opportunity to submit evidence as the CTA considers whether railway companies operating in the Vancouver area are fulfilling their service obligations and, if they aren’t, what remedies should be ordered,” said Scott Streiner, chairman of the CTA.

Complaints from railway customers about rail service are not new, but have become more pressing as Canada reaches new overseas trade agreements that drive up freight volumes and place new demands on all parts of the supply chain.

A major Asian trade deal, the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, came into force at the end of December and is expected to open new markets to Canadian crops and other commodities. Canada recently reached a similar trade pact with Europe.

Derek Nighbor, chief executive officer of Forest Products Association of Canada, said rail delays in B.C.’s lower mainland have cost producers more than $500-million in the past two years.

“We are seeing an unprecedented number of trade deals being signed and significant federal investment in infrastructure. Now is the time to understand why things are not working as well as they should be. We need to ensure the system in the Lower Mainland is able to respond to the current and future needs of Canadian exporters,” Mr. Nighbor said.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s biggest trade gateway, and is served by both major railways, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co.

A CP spokesman could not immediately be reached. A CN spokesman said the Montreal-based carrier would co-operate with the investigation.