TSB says runway redesign needed at Toronto’s Pearson airport to cut collision risk

Canada’s busiest airport should redesign the airplane taxiways on closely spaced runways in order to reduce the risk of plane collisions, the country’s air safety investigator says.
The Transportation Safety Board made the recommendation as it released its report on 27 cases between 2012 and 2017 in which passenger planes failed to stop at the line separating the taxiway from an active runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
“The Transportation Safety Board has identified a troubling pattern at Pearson International,” said Kathy Fox, chairwoman of the TSB.
Two of Pearson’s five runways are parallel and directly connected by taxiways with sharp curves. The direct link could raise the chances of a plane crossing a live runway as it taxis to the terminal, while the curve is believed to limit the crews’ abilities to see the stop line and accompanying warning lights.
“Why does this keep happening?” Ms. Fox said at a news conference on Thursday. “After all, Pearson airport traffic is tightly controlled and monitored. In addition to the specific instructions from air traffic controllers to stop and hold short of the other runway, flight crews receive cues from multiple lights, warning signs and painted lines on the ground. How then does a professional, highly trained, experienced flight crew miss all those cues? And why does it happen so frequently?”
Ms. Fox said none of the Pearson runway intrusions resulted in collisions, but all posed a risk to public safety. There are about 445 such incidents a year in Canada.
Some possible physical changes to the airport include building a taxiway in between the runways, or one that travels the perimeter, the TSB said.
Also included in the TSB’s report are recommendations to Transport Canada and the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that pilots be told to delay their post-flight checks until they have cleared the other runway. Finally, the TSB says Nav Canada’s air traffic controllers should more clearly issue orders to flight crews that they must stop at the hold line ahead of the other runway.
Pearson is one of the few airports in North America that has parallel runways, a design that has fallen out of favour due to safety concerns, officials at the TSB said.
Transport Canada has 90 days to respond to the TSB report. The FAA and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which runs the airport, are not required to respond or take any action in response to the report.
In a statement, the GTAA said it will review the TSB recommendations. The airport operator said that since 2013, it has worked with carriers to reduce such incidents and has made improvements to taxiways and runways that include new lighting systems and backlit signs.
