Unifor union negotiators extended their midnight strike deadline for 24 hours after receiving a last-minute offer from Ford Motor Co.

Unifor announced the extension at 1:38 a.m. ET on Tuesday after receiving what it called a “substantive offer” from Ford. Talks continued through the early morning hours on Tuesday. The extension pushes back the strike deadline to Tuesday at midnight.

Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said earlier on Monday pensions and wages were hurdles to an agreement.

Unifor, which represents 20,000 workers at the Detroit-based automakers, has targeted Ford F-N in bargaining that will set a pattern for contracts with Stellantis NV and General Motors.

The talks take place as a targeted strike by 12,700 United Auto Workers in the United States enters the fifth day. UAW workers walked off the job on Sept. 15 at three of the Big Three’s assembly plants: Ford in Wayne, Mich., GM GM-N in Wentzville, Mo., and Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio. The strike will widen to more plants if progress is not made by Friday, union officials warned.

In Canada, Unifor represents Ford workers at the Oakville assembly plant, two engine factories in Windsor, and office and distribution sites in Windsor, Bramalea, Paris, Ont., and Edmonton. A strike would halt production of the engines that power the F series pickups and Mustangs, and the output of Edge and Nautilus SUVs. “No parts will flow to dealers and aftermarkets from our distribution centres,” Ms. Payne said earlier on Monday night.

Rachel Aleks, a professor at the University of Windsor, said the contact talks are “of paramount importance” to an auto sector that is remaking itself to produce electric vehicles.

EVs take fewer hours and workers to build, posing concerns about long-term job security, Prof. Aleks said. And plants that are being retooled are closed for extended periods, forcing the union to ensure the pivot period is as brief as possible with minimal layoffs.

Unifor chose to target Ford because it is the closest of the Big Three to switching to electric output, investing $1.8-billion to retool its Oakville assembly plant in mid-2024 to make EVs and battery packs.

“One of the reasons Ford was chosen as the pattern was because it provided the clearest picture of what this transition would look like,” Prof. Aleks said, adding unions are keen to organize any new EV facilities, she said. “This round of bargaining is critical to what auto manufacturing looks like for decades to come.”

The U.S. strike is at factories that make Ford Bronco, Chevrolet Colorado pickup trucks, Jeep Wrangler, and other models.

Union officials point to soaring profits and executive pay at the three automakers, and say the current talks are aimed at ensuring workers get their fair share.

Neither Unifor nor Ford in Canada have provided details on their offers.