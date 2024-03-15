A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily paused new rules issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring public companies to report climate-related risks.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted request for an administrative stay of the rules roughly a week after oil field services companies Liberty Energy Inc. and Nomad Proppant Services LLC filed a lawsuit challenging them.

The rules aim to standardize climate-related company disclosures about greenhouse gas emissions, weather-related risks and how they are preparing for the transition to a low-carbon economy.