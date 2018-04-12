U.S. makes big shift, cuts NAFTA auto-content demands

The United States has made a significant move in the negotiations for a new NAFTA treaty, reducing its auto-content proposal to 75 per cent from its previous demand that vehicles made in the region contain 85 per cent U.S. content in order to qualify for duty-free status.

Sources familiar with the talks confirmed the change in the U.S. demand Thursday. It was originally reported in Inside U.S. Trade

The 75-per-cent level is close to the current level of North American content, which various industry experts have estimated at being between 70 per cent and 75 per cent, depending on the vehicle and in which of the three countries it is made.

Story continues below advertisement

Auto makers have not released the level of North American content in their individual vehicles, but have insisted since the U.S. proposal was first made late last year that the 85 per cent level would be extremely difficult to meet.

The Americans had earlier dropped another proposal opposed vigorously by Canada and Mexico—that vehicles made in those two countries contain 50 per cent U.S. content to qualify for duty-free shipment into the U.S. market.

But U.S. negotiators have proposed that auto components manufactured in factories where wages are at least US$15 an hour carry a greater weighting when North American content is counted.