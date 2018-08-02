U.S. reduces tariffs on Canadian newsprint

The U.S. Department of Commerce has decreased tariffs it is imposing against most Canadian newsprint in its final ruling.

In its decision released on Thursday, the Commerce Department reduced the final tariffs to 20.26 per cent for Richmond, B.C.-based Catalyst Paper Corp. and 9.53 per cent for Montreal-based Kruger Inc.

The preliminary duties on uncoated groundwood paper, including newsprint and book-grade paper, totalled 28.25 per cent for Catalyst and 32.09 per cent for Kruger.

Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc. saw its final duties rise to 9.81 per cent, compared with 4.42 per cent.

Other Canadian groundwood producers face paying final tariffs of 8.54 per cent, compared with 28.69 per cent in the preliminary determination earlier this year on shipments into the United States.

“This was a complicated and unique case. The department worked hard to address the arguments raised, and I am satisfied that the final determinations appropriately targets bad actors,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The Commerce Department continued to exempt Connecticut-based White Birch Paper Co., which has three Quebec paper mills through its Canadian unit, from paying duties on its groundwood sales into the United States.

Resolute’s mills in Canada were hit with the countervailing rate of 4.42 per cent in January, but in March, the Commerce Department did not include Resolute on the list of Canadian producers subject to anti-dumping tariffs.

The impact of higher newsprint prices already has been felt in decreased demand. Canadian producers have been able to pass on most or all of the preliminary tariffs to U.S. customers.

In its two preliminary decisions this year, the Commerce Department imposed anti-dumping tariffs averaging 22.16 per cent in March, on top of levying countervailing duties of 6.53 per cent in January.

The case has its roots in Washington state, where North Pacific Paper Co., also known as Norpac, produces groundwood. Norpac, which is owned by hedge fund One Rock Capital Partners LLC of New York, first lodged its complaint with the Commerce Department in August, 2017.

Norpac claims that subsidies for Canadian groundwood producers include discounted electricity rates, unfair financial assistance and low “stumpage” rates charged by provincial governments for cutting down trees.

Nineteen members of Congress testified at a July 17 hearing held by the U.S. International Trade Commission, with the bipartisan group of politicians opposing the tariffs.

In late August, the ITC is slated to vote on whether to uphold its preliminary finding last year that Canadian groundwood shipments have injured the U.S. mills. The ITC’s reasons for its decision are set to be released in mid-September.

Norpac said in filings to the Commerce Department that it recently held 47 per cent of the groundwood production capacity within the United States, with its mill in Longview in Washington state.

Members of Congress from a wide array of states have criticized the U.S. tariffs, saying they merely benefit a single mill, Norpac, while hurting hundreds of American newspapers.

But Norpac said it has such a large share of the U.S. groundwood market that its Longview operations are a good proxy for the entire American groundwood sector.

Canadian newsprint producers that paid 28.69 per cent in preliminary tariffs included Alberta Newsprint Co., New Brunswick-based J.D. Irving Ltd. and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Canadian unit.