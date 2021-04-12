 Skip to main content
Vancouver’s Thinkific proceeding with $160-million offering despite market unease for new tech IPOs

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
But the offering is coming to a market at a challenging time for new Canadian issues. Last week the Globe and Mail reported that Saskatoon’s Vendasta Technologies Inc. has struggled to raise money for its $100-million IPO. That followed cuts to offering sizes and pricing by MDA Ltd., Boat Rocker Media Inc. and ABC Technologies Holdings in previous weeks to get their IPOs done.

While some new issues in Canada’s IPO market have old well, including Telus International (Cda) Inc., and Dialogue Health Technologies Inc, a recent sell-of in growth stocks - including several technology companies that have gone public in recent months - has dulled previously exuberant investor demand for Canadian IPOs. Online furniture seller Cymax Group Inc. of Vancouver has delayed its IPO plans as it is now looking for a new chief financial officer.

But bankers haven’t given up on the IPO market yet. Following on Thinkific’s heels, Waterloo cybersecurity company Magnet Forensics Inc. is expected to bring its IPO to market next week in a deal co-led by BMO Nesbitt Burns and Canaccord Genuity.

Investors buying into Thinkific’s IPO, co-led by BMO and CIBC World Markets, would get a tiny sliver of control over the company: CEO Greg Smith, his brother and co-founder Matt Smith, the chief strategy officer, and Rhino between them own 57-million multiple voting shares, which would account for 78 per cent of the outstanding shares after the IPO and carry more than 97 per cent of the voting power, according to the prospectus

