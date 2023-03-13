Canada has landed a blockbuster commitment from the Volkswagen Group for its first North American battery factory in southwestern Ontario - one of the biggest milestones to date in this country’s efforts to establish itself as a major player in electric-vehicle manufacturing.

The German auto-making giant announced on Monday that it has chosen St. Thomas, Ont., as the location for its so-called battery giga-factory, after considering locations in both Canada and the United States.

It’s a decision that will make waves across the auto sector, especially given aggressive competition from President Joe Biden’s administration to compete for such investments.

Volkswagen executives previously signalled that they were strongly considering Canada for the new factory, and federal Industry Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne spoke confidently late last year about the deal coming to fruition. But there was some skepticism about this country’s ability to compete with a U.S. government offering automakers massive subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act.

It is not yet known how much money the federal and Ontario governments have put on the table for the project. They are believed to have committed roughly $1-billion combined for the other major EV battery-assembly investment in Canada to date, by Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution in Windsor, Ont. But industry insiders have speculated that more would be needed to land other such commitments given that the U.S. is now offering exponentially greater sums for such projects through production tax credits.

The announcement nevertheless significantly bolsters Canadian claims to be able to establish a full EV supply chain in this country.

Access to Canada’s supply of critical minerals has been cited - along with labour-force advantages and clean-electricity supply - as a major draw for Volkswagen and other car makers and the new commitment could help accelerate mining plans. At the same time, it also stands to create opportunities for smaller domestic manufacturers, such as parts suppliers.