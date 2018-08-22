WestJet cancelling service between Montreal and Quebec City in fall

WestJet Airlines is cancelling service between Montreal and Quebec City this fall because of weaker-than-expected demand.
The Calgary-based airline says flights between Quebec’s two largest cities will end as of Oct. 28, more than a year after they started.
Passengers after this date will be rebooked on flights connecting in Toronto, refunded or rebooked on other airlines.
WestJet will continue to fly between Toronto and Quebec City three times daily and between Toronto and Montreal 14 times daily.
The fate of the Quebec City to Calgary route for next summer hasn’t yet been determined.
Airline spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says it is reducing network capacity by almost six percentage points as it looks to reduce costs and improve profitability.
