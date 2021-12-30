A WestJet Airlines aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckDARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

WestJet Airlines is cancelling about 68 flights a day as it struggles to find crews amid the outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Calgary-based WestJet will reduce its 450-flight daily schedule by 15 per cent until the end of January. The majority of the cuts are on U.S. and international routes, said Morgan Bell, a WestJet spokeswoman.

“We are struggling to find the staffing,” Ms. Bell said by phone.

There are 181 WestJet employees with COVID-19 and an unknown number in quarantine, Ms. Bell said.

“We are making across the board changes but doing our best to consolidate same-day frequencies and lower-demand markets which would minimize the impact to our guests and enable us to better manage available crew,” Ms. Bell said.

WestJet said in a statement customers can get refunds if their flights were changed by more than 90 minutes or had one or more stops added.

“We could not have anticipated the rapid and unpredictable impact of the Omicron variant on our people and operations, coupled with prolonged frigid temperatures across Western Canada and global staffing shortages. Despite all contingency planning, in addition to hiring back thousands of WestJetters to safely support peak operations, we find ourselves no longer able to predictably resource our planned schedule due to Omicron impact,” WestJet said in a statement.

More to come.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.