WestJet to lay off 1,700 pilots as COVID-19 pandemic halts most air travel

Open this photo in gallery A Westjet employee assists a customer at the airline's check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on March 15, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

WestJet Airlines is laying off 1,700 pilots as the Calgary-based carrier tries to slash costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed borders and halted most aviation.

The layoff notices were sent by e-mail to the pilots of WestJet and its Swoop and Encore subsidiaries on April 15, effective May 1 or June 1.

John Aaron, WestJet’s vice-president of flight operations, said in an internal company e-mail obtained by The Globe and Mail the company is in the “regrettable” position of needing to reduce costs to mitigate the impact of the virus outbreak, which has closed borders and halted most plane travel. The company’s remaining 569 pilots will work in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The pilots will be placed on inactive status and remain on the company’s payroll in the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy program, WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart told The Globe and Mail.

The world’s airlines face revenues losses that total US$314-billion in 2020, the International Air Transport Association said this week. “Issuing layoffs, in response to this crisis, has always been a last resort for WestJet; however, the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry is colossal, and WestJet is making difficult but necessary decisions to rightsize our airline to weather the crisis,” said Ms. Stewart, adding three-quarters of WestJet’s fleet is grounded. “These actions will play a crucial part in WestJet’s ability to recover quickly and participate in Canada’s economic recovery.”

The federal wage subsidy, intended to prevent layoffs, pays 75 per cent of a worker’s salary to a weekly limit of $847 for 12 weeks retroactive to March 15. An employer is eligible for the program if its revenue dropped by 15 per cent in March and 30 per cent in the following months.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the WestJet pilots’ union, said it is in talks with the employer to limit the June layoffs that affect 1,000 people.

“The [union’s] negotiation goal is to arrive at an appropriate balance between short-term economic accommodations and protecting the value of the jobs remaining, in accordance with our pilots’ wishes,” the union said in an e-mail. “We also expect that the executive team is doing something similar: balancing liquidity and costs with the real risk of cutting too deeply and hobbling the ability of the company to spool back up in a timely fashion when the recovery starts. It is important this balance is correct.”

WestJet in late March laid off 6,900 of its 14,000-employee work force, but said last week 6,500 of them would be rehired and collect the wage subsidy. Air Canada, Air Transat have also placed thousands of employees on the subsidy, which does not require the employer to top up the wage beyond the 75-per-cent from taxpayers.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.