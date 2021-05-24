Why more companies are turning to reverse vesting orders, especially in the cannabis sector

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Why more companies are turning to reverse vesting orders, especially in the cannabis sector

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A new tool in insolvency law is gaining popularity in situations where restructuring companies hold valuable licences that are non-transferable.

The reverse vesting order, or RVO, allows companies to retain licences that make the business viable – to grant educational degrees or produce cannabis, to cite two recent examples – during the creditor protection process in a manner that is usually more expedient than a standard vesting order.

“In a normal vesting order ... you take the assets out of the company and leave the liabilities behind,” said Linc Rogers, a partner in the restructuring and insolvency group at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. “In a reverse vesting order, the assets stay in the company, and the liabilities get assigned out.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RVO, Mr. Rogers explains, allows a company to retain its licences, as well as any tax advantages it has, while placing unwanted liabilities into a newly created residual company. This effectively cleanses the original corporation, making its shares more attractive to a purchaser. The residual company either enters bankruptcy or goes through its own restructuring process.

According to a report from Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, the RVO was used nine times in 2020, after being used just twice before.

Quest University, a private institution in British Columbia, was able to use a reverse vesting order when it filed for court protection in 2020. It was able to continue operating after Primacorp Ventures Inc. bought its buildings and land in November, 2020. Quest then leased the property from Primacorp.

“Quest was a degree granting institution, so in that case it couldn’t essentially sell their ability to grant degrees,” Mr. Rogers said. “It had to be a reverse vesting order because you needed the existing legal entity.”

The process omits the opportunity for creditors to vote on a plan of arrangement, which Mr. Rogers said makes it a controversial tool in the view of some creditors. Usually, when a company files for court protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, creditors are able to vote on the debtor’s plan to repay its creditors, often through shares, cash or a combination.

In the case of Quest, a creditor did contest the decision to use an RVO.

“The court was satisfied, in that case, that there was no other alternative available, that the company and the purchaser we’re acting reasonably and that the creditor was acting unreasonably,” Mr. Rogers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The RVO has been used multiple times in the cannabis sector, in which there’s been significant volatility and consolidation over the past year. Cannabis producers must have licences issued by Health Canada to operate legally. Cannabis companies Wayland Group Corp., Beleave Group, Green Relief Inc. and Tidal Health Solutions Ltd. all used RVOs in 2020.

Ranjeev Dhillon, a partner and co-lead of the cannabis law group at McCarthy Tétrault, sees many advantages in the RVO for cannabis firms, including speed of recovery.

“It’s going to be faster because you don’t have to worry about having the company relicensed and having to worry about getting new security clearances issued,” he said.

“It maximizes the value of the debtor assets because you have certainty of closing and timing,” Mr. Dhillon added. “To be able to get to a resolution as fast as possible is very important when you’re dealing with these sorts of organic products.”

Licence retention is a key advantage of the RVO, especially in the cannabis sector. When CannTrust Holdings Inc. was stripped of its licence in 2019 for growing cannabis in unlicensed facilities, it had to destroy $77-million worth of product to comply with regulations.

Mr. Dhillon expects the RVO to become “the norm” in cannabis restructuring.

Story continues below advertisement

“Particularly in the cannabis sector recently, the creditors are probably not going to get a dollar for dollar on their investment ... but because the licence remains in place, it also maximizes the value and that value ultimately ends up with the creditors,” he said. “I don’t want to say it’s a win-win, but it’s making the best of a bad situation for all parties.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies