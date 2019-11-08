 Skip to main content

Careers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Looking to hire Gen Z? Try Instagram or video ads

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

When Liam Ozog, 24, was applying for jobs as a full stack developer, he wasn’t just looking for a high salary or a prestigious company to add to his résumé. Work-life balance, flexible work hours and meaningful work opportunities were equally, if not more, important to him.

Last September, Mr. Ozog eventually found employment at Ada, a Toronto-based AI chatbot developer, where he could partake in company perks such as work-from-home days and unlimited vacation time. Mr. Ozog could also feel good about his role in a company with a tangibly beneficial output – helping to save peoples’ time waiting on hold for customer support. He recently volunteered at an evening open house that Ada hosted for those curious about working in tech.

Mr. Ozog belongs to an emerging cohort of job seekers in Generation Z, currently aged 18 to 24, that demand more from their employers. An October, 2019, global survey of recruiters from job search site Monster showed that a flexible schedule was the most sought-after benefit of Gen Z candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

“More and more I’m getting questions like, ‘what’s your policy around working from home?’ and ‘what’s the work-life balance like?’ ” says Hailey Hastings, director of talent acquisition at Ada, of Generation Z candidates.

She also reports that new graduates are more curious about the company’s social impact with questions such as “are there volunteer hours?” and “what are you doing to help the tech community?”

One way that Ms. Hastings showcases Ada’s progressive culture is through social media. On the company’s Instagram page, @peopleofada, there are posts of the business development team having a summertime lunch on a patio and another of an employee working on her laptop in bed, taking advantage of Ada’s work-from-home perk.

Ms. Hastings says she hopes these glimpses into the company’s day-to-day life will help attract new talent to Ada. “Companies forget that candidates are choosing us just as much as we’re choosing them,” she says. “They do research, they look at reviews, they go to our Instagram page, they watch our Instagram stories.”

While Instagram stories are an on-the-cuff medium for photos and video, Ada has also posted a professional recruitment video on their careers page to give job hunters a more polished look into the company’s work and strategies.

To facilitate the development of video job advertisements and recruitment videos, Monster recently launched the Monster Studios app. The app allows Monster customers to create and edit videos on a smartphone and Angela Payne, senior vice-president of Monster Canada, says this is an integral way of appealing to fresh graduates.

“Gen Z, even more than millennials, are truly native to technology,” Ms. Payne explains. “They’re consuming and adopting this from a much earlier age than any other generation so it’s is a very natural progression to video [job ads].”

Story continues below advertisement

Monster’s October, 2019, survey showed that recruiters and hiring managers are eager to adopt video job advertisements with 87 per cent of respondents on board. Ms. Payne reports that job advertisements with videos garner 2.7 times more applications along with higher views and click-throughs.

At the moment, Ms. Payne understands video is “still a scary proposition,” she says. “It’s very ‘out there.’ When you’ve got video on, there’s nowhere to hide. It’s full exposure.” But she believes the practice and effort involved will pay off. “I think it’s so worth it based on how people are consuming video now.”

Monster has also integrated social media into its offerings, pushing out job advertisements for its customers in channels to reach a wider pool of candidates. Just having an Instagram page isn’t enough for some employers, since some job seekers may not be following or visiting their accounts. Instead, paid social blasts put job ads into the feeds of qualified candidates that are casually browsing the platform and may not even be job hunting, but could be swayed. “It's blurring the line between actively looking [for a job] and being actively open,” Ms. Payne explains.

As skills shortages prevail, the value of attracting educated, emotionally intelligent and smart Generation Z candidates will only become greater. While recruiters and hiring managers may feel frustrated with the demanding requirements of Generation Z job seekers, Ms. Payne encourages organizations to embrace the change.

“I don’t believe that this is going away,” she says. “The generation before this was similar and the generation that follows will be no different.” Ms. Payne doesn’t think that Generation Z is unrealistic in their job expectations. Instead, she says they’re pushing companies to evolve their workplaces faster. “I think this group will continue to force organizations to look at all of their policies and practices and look at how they can meet the candidate experience and do it well.”

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter