Welcome to the weekly Careers newsletter from The Globe and Mail. To subscribe, click here.

Déjà Leonard is a copywriter and freelance journalist based in Calgary.

Companies are focusing on promoting work-life balance by encouraging employees to use lunch hours for in-person interactions, exercise or personal well-being, leading to increased productivity and stronger relationships.

Employers are recognizing the importance of adapting office spaces to accommodate neurodivergent team members, addressing issues such as noise, lighting and providing flexible work setups.

Many organizations are adopting hybrid working models to reduce carbon emissions, with a potential for up to 70-per-cent reduction in the U.K. and 87-per-cent in the U.S.

It’s that time of year when many companies are pulling together the workplace trends they’ve seen over that past year, and predicting what trends will pick up momentum in the new year.

Everything from Accenture’s Pulse of Change survey that explores the C-suite’s opinion on artificial intelligence, to Zeno Group’s report on the rising importance of middle managers and Gallup’s summary of the top trends leaders should watch in 2024.

Recently, International Workplace Group (IWG), the world’s biggest co-working company, released its future of work 2024 trends report, which reveals some interesting global workplace shifts.

The return of the lunch hour

This trend looks at how employees are prioritizing work-life balance, and how companies are encouraging people to block their calendars and use lunch hours to have more in-person interactions, go to the gym or do what they need to come back to work feeling their best.

“Days have actually become much more productive, and it’s become easier to eliminate the notion of the lunch hour or taking a step away because our calendars are being filled with Zoom meetings or live meetings,” says Wayne Berger, IWG’s chief executive officer for the Americas. “By empowering employees to have lunch hours, it’s given them the opportunity to have more quality time with colleagues or clients. It’s fostering stronger relationships and collaboration, and also gives people the opportunity to have a health break.”

Making space for neurodiversity

Diversity, equity and inclusion has been gaining momentum over the past few years, and now employers are looking at how they can ensure they are including neurodivergent team members in these efforts.

Common neurodivergent conditions include autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and dyspraxia.

“This group that is extraordinarily talented and valued also needs different approaches and environmental designs to the office,” Mr. Berger says.

IWG has seen office spaces evolving, taking into consideration specific needs of neurodivergent workers by addressing challenges such as noise and lighting, ensuring there are different workplace setups like standing desks or comfortable couches, and providing flexibility in where and when they work.

According to recent data, 15 to 20 per cent of the world’s population exhibits some form of neurodivergence.

Even greener ways of working

“What we’re seeing right now is that companies are adopting hybrid working to really cut carbon emissions. They’re also looking at innovative ways to reduce their carbon footprint,” Mr. Berger says.

According to research from IWG and Arup, hybrid working can reduce carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent in the U.K. and 87 per cent in the U.S.

IWG is also seeing a rise in companies looking for “green leases” that go beyond energy efficient buildings. Things like water conservation, waste reduction and indoor air quality are all top of mind.

Mr. Berger says that employees also have a vested interest in working for companies that prioritize greener ways of working.

“There’s a growing awareness and concern around environmental issues with workers. Companies are adopting greener practices, and this is leading to increased motivation and job satisfaction for employees who share those values,” Mr. Berger says.

What I’m reading around the web

It’s a great time of year, according to this Inc.com article, for individuals and businesses to take stock of all of their subscription services and decide which ones to cut. People are already taking action, with one quarter of U.S. customers cancelling three or more subscriptions to streaming platforms in the past two years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Head into your next job interview ready with insightful questions. Harvard Business Review provides 38 sample questions and guidance on how to show you’re the best person for the job.

What could the pay of a Canadian CEO get you? This Toronto Star article looks at how salaries of the top Canadian executives have shot up over the past few years, averaging $14.9 million. To put it into context, they could buy “nearly a century of minimum wage work” and more.

If your New Year’s resolution was to hit the slopes more often, you might be in trouble. A lack of snow in B.C., and across Canada, is making it hard for resorts to operate. While several resorts are offering discounted prices to lure people, weather experts warn skiers and resorts to “temper expectations.”

Have feedback for this newsletter? You can send us a note here.