As the year winds down, it’s time for reflection. Because every year deserves a distinctive place in one’s history, I generate an annual list of 12 year-end reflection questions. This year is special. It’s the 12th year of this tradition and I think 12 for 12 has quite the holiday ring to it.

So take time to reflect on your wins, and the good, and tough stuff of your year past. And then look ahead with intention and possibility.

Look back

1. What went well?

Set your timer for three minutes and write down as many things that you can think of that fit into a ‘what went well’ or ‘what was good’ list. Consider your personal and professional contexts. Don’t over-analyse. If it comes to mind, put it on the list. Nothing is too small to count. Three minutes will likely get you started but won’t likely be enough, so take more time if you need it.

Then step back and look at your list. How does it feel to remember those good things. Any surprises? In lives that are busy, full of pressure and stress (can you relate?), the good often gets buried and forgotten.

2. Who played a part in the good of your year?

As you look at your list reflect on who was there. Who supported you? Made life better? Was nice to be around (at work and life)?

In the end, it’s always the people who make the biggest difference. So tell them. Acknowledgments can go a long way. Notice what happens when you share the impact that had on you. I bet more ‘good things’ (and even stronger relationships) will roll in.

3. What’s on your ‘Ta Da’ list?

You got stuff done this year. I bet lots. But our brains are wired to focus more on what’s still left from our never-ending to-do list. We get bogged down and can often miss the chance to feel good about our accomplishments.

I am big on to-do lists – and ta da lists. Both are highlighted in my book. While the former keeps us organized and calm, Ta da lists generate good feelings of accomplishment and being on top of things. This fuels us forward.

4. What did 2023 teach you?

What big lessons from the year stood out for you? Did you learn new skills? Acquire more career and life experience? Meet new parts of yourself? What else did the ‘2023 school of life’ teach you?

5. Enough already – What needs to go?

Think about the stuff that made 2023 hard at times. Aside from what is beyond our control, consider where you have personal agency then ask: what can you let go of that is keeping you stuck?

Maybe a mindset or attitude that diminishes your potential? Letting self doubt run the show even when deep down you know you are super capable? Dusty goals that have lost meaning for you? Bad habits? Toxic relationships? Disorganized? Ready to say adieu to this and bring in something better?

6. Give 2023 a name before saying goodbye.

Give the year past a theme or a name. “2023 was the year of ____.”

Look ahead

7. How will you invest in yourself and your career?

What new experiences and possibilities will you seek out and/or create to advance yourself. If now is not the right time to change jobs, there are countless ways to grow, stay motivated and be career-ready for new possibilities.

8. What do you need to learn to be a better leader and/or version of yourself?

Are your goals mostly outcome and performance oriented? What about learning-oriented goals? For leaders, even experienced ones, if you aren’t learning, then you are missing a key factor in evolving into a better leader.

Learning never stops. Beyond the technical skills of your role, what about learning new ways to manage stress; to develop more courage; be a better, human-centric, people leader; and have better conversations. There are infinite learning possibilities.

9. What support(s) will set you up for success?

Don’t go it alone. Seek out people with similar goals and buddy up. Hire a coach if you can. Take advantage of mentoring programs if offered at work or your alma mater. If you want to move up in your career, assembling the right supports is as important as personal determination.

10. If you could muster up a tiny bit of courage, what would you do?

Feeling daunted by a goal or challenge? Greatness often happens with tiny steps. If you could generate just a few seconds of courage, what is the first thing you’d do? Then what’s next? Commit to taking small, courageous actions, one at a time. They add up quickly.

11. What’s the kindest thing you will do for …

Kindness is a superhighway to resilience. There’s tough stuff going on in our world. It affects us all, individually and collectively. Kindness – to others and to yourself – can be the antidote that builds resilience. Make sure you give some and get some from yourself.

12. Give the year ahead a personal theme.

Think about your overarching intention for the year ahead and complete this sentence: 2024 will be the year of ____________________.

May your year be filled with connection, learning, growth and more ‘good things’.

Eileen Chadnick, PCC, of Big Cheese Coaching, is an ICF credentialed, two-time ICF (International Coaching Federation) Prism award winner, who works with leaders (emerging to experienced), and organizations, on navigating, leading and flourishing in times of flux, opportunity and challenge. She is the author of Ease: Manage Overwhelm in Times of Crazy Busy.