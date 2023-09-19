THE QUESTION

I work for a fairly progressive, medium-sized tech company. I will be taking parental leave in six months and plan to tell them in three months. My company currently doesn’t offer any top-ups for parental leave, but I think they should. And I think they can afford it – the business is doing well. What’s the best way for me to convince my company that this is a worthwhile benefit to invest in?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Allison Venditti, CHRP, CHRL, founder, Moms at Work & My Parental Leave, Toronto

Top-up payments have become more popular in the past five years as companies compete to keep mid-level female talent and top-up is just that – an incentive program designed to bring back parents after a 12- to 18-month leave. When you speak to your company, be prepared to show them what their competitors are offering (tech companies were leaders in starting top-up programs so there is a lot out there) and the amount. Including top-up when no one else is or offering superior top-up could be the thing that brings over an amazing engineer from another company or encourages someone to apply and is routinely seen in advertising and promotional material for top companies in Canada.

Be prepared, though – top-up for most companies is usually between six to 15 weeks and it is rare that a company offers top-up for the full length of the leave. It is also not a leave program that is put together overnight or without adding a budget line for it, so be prepared to gain support from others in your organization to help push this forward. That all being said, top-ups are becoming more common now, especially among tech companies, so it’s not as big of an ask as you may think.

A final note for those who may be considering asking the same of your employer – almost all top-up programs come with what is called a clawback provision. This means that if you do not return to that employer for a specified amount of time after the leave (typically one year) you will be on the hook to pay it all back.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Carolyn Meacher, chief people officer, Dentsu Canada, Toronto

That’s a great question that I’m sure has echoed in the minds of many. There are, unfortunately, no requirements for employers to top-up for parental leave; however, there are good reasons for companies to do so. Like any important investment, you will need to present the value to the company. Most companies that choose to invest in parental top-ups do so because it is important for the attraction, retention and well-being of their people, and it reinforces their cultural values.

To get started, I recommend you sit down with your HR team to propose a business case. Here are some questions to determine the value of this benefit to your company:

Have other employees shared the importance of parental top-ups or are you the first? How do your employees feel about the company benefits today? Do they feel well supported?

How important is this benefit for employees? What are similar companies doing?

How difficult is it to attract and retain young talent in the market?

What is the makeup of your company’s work force? Do you have a critical mass of employees who would benefit from a paternity leave top-up?

Is your company committed to attracting and supporting the advancement of women in your industry? Would supporting the holistic well-being of your employees who are starting families align with and support your company values?

While you shared that you believe your company can afford the benefit, this is still a significant investment that will need to be budgeted for. I would estimate that it will take six to 12 months to launch once the company decides to commit. Your HR team can then assist with the employee data and take the case to management.

As we champion parental leave top-offs, we take a significant stride toward a work force that values individuals in all dimensions of their lives. While this program might not be ready for your departure, take pride in knowing that your leadership has paved the way for others.

Have a question for our experts? Send an e-mail to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.