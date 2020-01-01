Five investments everyone should make in 2020

Brian Scudamore is founder and chief executive of O2E Brands, the parent company of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, You Move Me and Shack Shine.

I’m a cautionary tale of what can happen when you lose balance.

Life can often feel like a juggling act, a constant challenge to find the perfect rhythm, and keep all your balls in the air. I got so obsessed with growing my business in the early days, that I neglected my physical health, my mental well-being and my personal relationships. That had a knock-on effect on my success too, because when I wasn’t healthy and happy, neither was my business.

And so, as we enter this new decade, our personal and professional lives can all benefit from finding a little more balance. Here are five ways to do just that.

Rethink what “goals” mean to you

Professional goals are important, but it’s crucial you give energy to your personal goals, too. I love the saying, “When was the last time you did something for the first time?” It always reminds me how key it is to try new things. When I want to learn something new, I set SMART goals to keep me on track. For example, when I wanted to learn to speak Italian, I committed to 15 minutes of practice every single day for 100 days. At the end of that time frame, I went to Italy … and was able to hold conversations with locals! When you invest incremental amounts of time, you can achieve everything you ever imagined.

Enjoy the journey

In our productivity-obsessed society, everyone is so focused on the end result that they rarely pause to enjoy the present moment. I used to use money as a motivator for (and an indicator of) success. Ironically, that only stalled our company’s growth. I was too stuck on the need to grow our revenue that I was completely missing the point. Once I took a step back and refocused my priorities, I realized that it is the journey that makes me happy – and that shift in perspective changed everything for me.

Go dark

All too often, people say that they can’t afford to take time off, even though they have paid vacation to use up. It’s a product of “rise and grind” culture: everyone is so plugged in that they don’t even know how to switch off. But real, unplugged, disconnected time off makes you happier, healthier and more productive. That’s why we insist that our employees “go dark” while they’re on holiday. No work e-mails, phone calls or checking in! I do this too, and it’s made me a better leader. I even get someone to change my passwords so that I’m not tempted to have a “quick check” of my e-mails. It’s liberating!

Use your energy wisely

I used to think working 16-hour days was proof that I was the perfect leader. In reality, I was overworking out of fear – of failure, of looking weak and of letting go. Now I understand that burning the midnight oil will only end up burning you out. Hustle has a time and place, but so does rest, so get strategic about how (and when) you use your energy. Instead of adding more balls to your juggling act, start putting some of them down. Saying “no” to things has given me more time to focus on the things that truly matter.

Protect the glass balls above all else

When I was pulling those long hours and grinding it out to grow my business, I completely neglected my health. I wasn’t eating or sleeping right, and I started suffering from severe anxiety and panic attacks. My body was telling me to slow down but I wasn’t listening. If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed or overworked, take it as a sign to take a break. Because all those balls you have to juggle? Most of them are rubber and can be picked back up – but others, like your health, are glass. Once they shatter, it’s virtually impossible to fully repair them.

As you look to the next month, year and decade ahead, I encourage you to take a step back and carve out some time for you – physically, mentally and emotionally. Because you can’t take care of anything (or anyone) else until you take care of yourself first.

