How to deal with the sour lemon of rejection

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Management

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Power Points

How to deal with the sour lemon of rejection

Harvey Schachter
Harvey Schachter
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Rejection is a little-discussed, common fact of work life. We’re expected to keep quiet, and suck it up. But that isn’t easy.

“Rejection is hard for me, even though I study it,” says Grit author Angela Duckworth, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. “I’m not the kind of person who’s just like, ‘Oh, I love critical feedback; telling me what I did wrong is like whipped cream.’ It’s really not. It’s like a sour lemon.”

Prof. Duckworth was one of a number of accomplished women Jessica Bacal, director of Reflective and Integrative Practices at Smith College, interviewed to get a handle on rejection.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s possible, after the initial bad feelings, to separate yourself from a rejection and use your reaction to it as data about your future path,” Ms. Bacal writes in The Rejection that Changed My Life. Rejection is data. It can inform the next steps in your life.

Prof. Duckworth told her: “When I think about grit, it isn’t like being able to blow off a rejection or failure in the moment; it isn’t about not crying. You can cry all you want. The question is, do you get up again?”

You feel like you are the only person who has failed but that’s not true, she adds. Failure happens to everyone. Inevitably, you will feel vulnerable. It’s helpful to share with people you care about and get support from one another.

Television producer Sarah Koenig says self-reflection after a rejection is useful. But self-recrimination is not. She says there’s a balance between figuring out what part you played in the rejection and whether to deal with that, “ugly as it might be,” or instead simply recognize the situation and move on. She adds: “You know what would be bizarre? If you never failed and you never got rejected. And it probably wouldn’t serve you well, either, as a good human being.”

While men face rejection, Ms. Bacal found it intriguing and helpful to focus interviews solely on women, thus pairing “rejection” and “women,” given, as she puts it, that “feminine whispers softness and collaboration.” Joan C. Williams, who has researched gender extensively as founding director at the Center for WorkLife Law, says if a man is rejected and reacts by going back to insist he will not take no as an answer, he will be seen as admirably persistent. But if a woman contests a rejection the feeling will be she is arrogant and can’t get the message. There’s less social room for a woman to fight a rejection. If you do, she suggests trying to raise the level of warmth in your tone and expression, in line with expectations of women.

She also warns that if you feel awful at work and are being constantly rejected, don’t discount the possibility that you are experiencing sexism or racism (if the latter fits), or both. Laura Weidman Powers, CEO of the technology industry diversity organization Code2040, told Ms. Bacal that if things feel off at work and you sense bias is affecting your experience, make sure you plug into communities and opportunities that value you and your worth, even as you may try to change the system.

Rejection can be like a muscle – if you practise it, you will get stronger. Canadian author and illustrator Keri Smith told Ms. Bacal that it’s important to participate in things where your chance of failing is quite high. For her, it was sewing, since when you begin sewing you are guaranteed initially to make clothes that you won’t wear. “But when you push yourself to tolerate failure over and over, you’re not as crushed by it,” she notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Laura Huang, a professor at Harvard Business School, has her students try to get 10 people to say no to them. It not only helps to deal with rejection, sometimes they make seemingly outrageous requests that aren’t rejected. The bitter lemon has become whipped cream.

Quick hits

  • Don’t leave your life to chance, hoping everything will turn out fine. Consultant Steve Keating says it’s vital to write out your goals and invest the time to plan how to turn them into reality: “Without goals and plans you might as well be buying lottery tickets.”
  • Build a ritual related to starting work each day that will help you prevent procrastination. Charles Duhigg, author of The Power of Habit, notes it should be something fun – even surfing the web or playing video games – that puts you in the mood and routinely prepares you for work.
  • Always let the employer bring up the salary question first in a job interview, advises executive recruiter Gerald Walsh. That’s the protocol, and it can seem rude to violate it.
  • Public speaking isn’t research, so in preparing your presentations don’t get hung up on your research or the art of speaking itself. Presentations coach Gary Genard says you must be audience-centric, focused solely on meeting their needs.
  • Learn an organization’s culture before working with or for it, suggests Michael Preis, author of 101 Things I Learned in Business School.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies