 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Management

Register
AdChoices
Managing

How well did the boards of major companies do during a pandemic?

Harvey Schachter
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The pandemic has presented some tough challenges to boards in their eternal quest to support but also prod management in pursuit of the best possible organizational future. Margaret Mulligan, who serves on the boards of Canadian Western Bank and mining company New Gold, told a recent panel discussion that the same factors distinguish a good board from a great board in normal and crisis times but it takes a crisis to know if you actually have a great board.

Often when the topic of boards is raised we instinctively think about big corporations, but most organizations have boards and our own experience in that sphere is more likely to come from serving on a community or social agency board, or advisory committee for a friend’s nascent business. We agree to serve, expecting meetings to be important and exciting, but instead, we too often find the agenda is like a Swanson TV dinner – functional but stale, as long-time director Brian Hayward puts it in his book The Great Chair.

Columbia Business School professor Rita Gunther McGrath says board members are positioned on the edge of the company and need to figure out how to gain unfiltered information, particularly if the management team is not keen for outsiders to be sniffing about. She suggests you join a task force to learn more and ask revealing questions in and out of meetings. She also urges you to make sure your organization’s leaders have time to think in these tumultuous times.

Story continues below advertisement

With so much uncertainty, boards need a strategic focus. That might be centred on customers, technologies, purpose and mission, or even joyful purpose. “Do you know where your company is investing its resources? Most of the time, the answer is, not really,” she writes in her e-mail newsletter. Often organizations are loaded with what she calls “zombie projects,” things that once had a senior champion who is no longer there or revolve around ideas that seemed good at the time but didn’t pan out.

INSEAD’s Stanislav Shekshnia, who leads one of that university’s board development programs, set out seven governance questions at the start of the pandemic that still ring true as we edge toward the end of the first COVID-19 year: Is our executive leadership adequate? Does management have the right mandate? Are we supporting management effectively? Are we providing stakeholders with the information they need? Are we operating in the most effective way? Are we preparing for the post-pandemic future? Are we taking care of ourselves?

Rob Wood, who heads a Kingston consultancy I am affiliated with that works with small- and mid-size organizations in the municipal, university, hospital and social services space, has found them struggling with the need for new structures. “Some boards and CEOs are finding their old committee systems aren’t nimble enough for today’s environment – and perhaps they weren’t all that effective in the past, but no one noticed,” he says. Some are moving to ad hoc teams struck for specific purposes. Others are moving to broader forums, having “everyone in the room” to explore uncharted territory or build consensus behind new directions. He also argues it’s critical for boards to confront their own need for learning: With so many parameters changing during the pandemic, board members – in a time of increased risk – are discovering they don’t know as much about the organization as they thought.

Given the rapidly emerging challenges and opportunities companies have navigated over this year, RHR International consultants suggest directors ask themselves: What value did the company need our board to contribute and how well did we deliver it? In addition to good governance, what did we bring to the organization that significantly helped? What could we have done differently that would have brought even greater, more relevant, or timelier impact? Jeff Kirschner, Deborah Rubin, and Paul Winum also recommend this added check: What did the pandemic teach us about our company’s strategy, business model, capital structure, and supply-chain dependencies? What are the implications for the future? Given what we know about our company, the business environment, and the market trends, what do we need to accelerate or revise in terms of major decisions or actions we had been considering? How do we ensure ongoing alignment within the board and with the senior team?

Those are all big, weighty, complicated and potentially explosive issues. Mr. Hayhurst views board meetings as multiparty negotiations since the members will arrive with different perspectives on the meatier elements of the agenda. The board chair, of course, is the all-important mediator.

Bad directors can muck up the works. He offers a “Wheel of Misfortune,” listing seven types of woeful directors, starting with the unqualified member who is clueless and the lazy soul whose heart isn’t into it. Sometimes the board might include an icon, serving because they have celebrity or tenure. The stand-in is most frequently found on representative boards, silent until something critical to their constituency arises; a similar pattern is seen from the expert, who appointed for their professional background and usually sits quietly until a matter touches on their expertise. The holdout is intractable, not engaging in conversation or exploring interests but just repeating their traditional opinions. The seventh on his wheel is the worst: The bully director, who badgers and humiliates others.

Thinking of your own board, those categories might help you to understand why some members have been unhelpful. The issues boards are facing these days are difficult enough without such hindrances.

Story continues below advertisement

Cannonballs

  • James Clear, author of Atomic Habits, has been starting his days by writing “What do I actually want?” on the top of a blank page. Each day, his answer becomes more precise. When he nails it, he turns it into an action plan.
  • Over the years there have been calls for more men to mentor women and help them push past the barriers they face but University of Michigan Professor Cindy Schipani suggests instead the focus should be on more women executives mentoring men.
  • An African proverb says “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies