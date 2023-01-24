Special to The Globe and Mail

When it comes to choosing an employer, young people are asking important questions – about diversity and inclusion, transparency, flexibility, sustainability, community, continuous learning and career development. They want an organization that aligns with their own values, where they can grow in the job and feel welcome to bring their authentic selves to work – whether hybrid, remote or in-person. That’s why Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2023, selected by Mediacorp Canada Inc., is a good place to start.

These organizations are ready with a huge range of programs and the structured support that young people need to succeed, from internships and co-ops to mentoring, tuition subsidies and networking. For many, a deep investment in students and new graduates is foundational, such as BlackBerry in Waterloo, Ont., where 20 per cent of its open roles are targeted for new grads, with the company hiring hundreds of students each year in paid positions on four- to 12-month contracts.

Many of these employers have also acted to create opportunities for youth that make a real difference in their industry. For instance, Toronto’s Blake, Cassels & Graydon law firm recently partnered with the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, Ontario Bar Association and other professional service firms to develop the Avenue: Black Undergraduate Law Internship Program for Black students across Canada who may be interested in a legal career.

Bruce Power in Tiverton, Ont., is another great example, offering internships through its Women in Nuclear Engineering Internship Program specifically for Ontario tech students who identify as women and pairing them with a local Women in Nuclear mentor.

The winners of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2023 by Mediacorp continue to set the standard for doing business in Canada with best practices, particularly when it comes to delivering what the next generation wants. Gen Z, this one is for you.

METHODOLOGY 2023

This special designation recognizes employers that provide the best workplaces and opportunities for young people just starting their careers. To select the winners, the editors of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2023 by Mediacorp evaluate each employer based on the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers.

Key benefits include tuition assistance, the availability of co-op or work-study programs, mentorship and training programs, including benefits such as bonuses paid when employees complete certain courses or professional designations. The editors also review each employer’s career management program, looking for initiatives that can help younger workers advance faster in the organization. Lastly, the editors look at the average age of employees at each organization to better understand the composition and profile of their workforce.

The Globe and Mail is not involved in the judging process.

Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2023 by Mediacorp is an annual national competition and all applicants must pay a fee to enter. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply regardless of size, whether private or public sector. Employers complete a single application for the national, regional, and special-interest competitions, including Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.

Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2023

ABB Canada, Saint-Laurent, Que. Engineering and technology services; 2,971 employees. Maintains a global trainee program to support the development of the next generation of leaders.

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN, Winnipeg. Television broadcasting; 152 employees. Offers a formalized mentorship program that incorporates Indigenous elements for learning.

Accenture Inc., Toronto. Professional services; 5,682 employees. Provides valuable work experience to young people facing barriers to employment through a dedicated apprenticeship program, in partnership with NPower.

AIG Insurance Company of Canada, Toronto. Insurance; 417 employees. Manages a 10-week summer internship program that includes three days of orientation and training.

AMD / Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Markham, Ont. Computer technology manufacturing; 2,870 employees. Manages several leadership development programs to develop employees into future leaders of the organization.

Amex Bank of Canada, Toronto. Credit card issuing; 1,733 employees. Supports interns on their journey to honing a career path by hosting ‘Day in my Role’ sessions.

ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P., Hamilton. Iron and steel mills; 4,765 employees. Established the ArcelorMittal Dofasco High Skills Major program for high school students to explore STEM-related careers in the advanced manufacturing industry.

ATCO Group, Calgary. Energy, transportation and infrastructure development; 5,336 employees. Manages a chartered professional accountant program with rotations of between six and 12 months in various business units.

Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Burnaby, B.C. Engineering; 530 employees. Manages undergraduate and graduate programs that give students the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and grow their professional networks.

BASF Canada Inc., Mississauga. Chemical manufacturing; 1,089 employees. Recruits nearly 150 summer students each year in a variety of departments and functions.

BC Hydro, Vancouver. Hydroelectric power generation; 6,533 employees. Trains future CPC technologists through the communications protection and control technologist trainee program.

BC Public Service, Victoria. Provincial government; 33,041 employees. Encourages Indigenous students to bring their unique perspectives to the organization and consider a career in public service through the Indigenous Youth Internship program.

Bell Canada, Verdun, Que. Communications; 34,983 employees. Manages a number of graduate leadership programs to help cultivate the next generation of leaders.

BlackBerry Ltd., Waterloo, Ont. Secure software and services; 1,720 employees. Maintains a dedicated, student-led Blackberry Student Social Committee with chapters in the company’s Waterloo, Ottawa and Mississauga locations.

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Toronto. Law firm; 1,340 employees. Hires first-year associates from its articling class and other law firms, who undergo a dedicated orientation program.

Boston Consulting Group of Canada ULC, The, Toronto. Management consulting; 475 employees. Hosts a Bridge to Consulting workshop for students from underrepresented groups to explore life as an associate at the firm.

Bruce Power LP, Tiverton, Ont. Nuclear power generation; 4,187 employees. Offers internships specifically for Ontario Tech students who identify as women through the Women in Nuclear Engineering Internship Program.

CAE Inc., Saint-Laurent, Que. Aviation and defence systems; 4,456 employees. Aims to create a talent pipeline for future leaders through the LEAP leadership development program.

Canada Revenue Agency / CRA, Ottawa. Federal government; 55,588 employees. Manages an Indigenous Student Employment Program, providing employment opportunities to secondary and post-secondary students in various streams.

CGI Inc., Toronto. Information technology; 10,829 employees. Offers a new graduate program focused on developing technical skills, with the objective of building technology leaders in various areas.

CIBC, Toronto. Banking; 40,048 employees. Created a Student Leadership Academy program for incoming co-op and summer students, offering business-led presentations, panel and workshop events.

Citi Canada, Mississauga. Banking; 2,297 employees. Manages a number of new graduate and campus programs to provide recent grads with opportunities to gain career-level experience.

Clio, Burnaby, B.C. Computer software; 708 employees. Prepares new employees for success with an in-depth onboarding program lasting anywhere from six weeks to three months.

CoLab Software Inc., St. John’s. Software; 67 employees. Recruits two to four interns per year from their local university’s faculties of computer science, engineering and business.

Communications Security Establishment / CSE, Ottawa. Federal government; 3,236 employees. Offers a unique service buyback option for students who become permanent employees to “buy back” the service gained during their student terms.

Corus Entertainment Inc., Toronto. Media production and broadcasting; 3,076 employees. Maintains a focus on diversity and inclusion in their entry-level recruitment efforts.

CSL Group Inc., Montreal. Marine shipping and transportation; 920 employees. Recruits candidates for its cadet program, which includes opportunities to complete sea time and apprentice training onboard domestic and international vessels.

D2L Corp., Kitchener, Ont. Software publishers; 963 employees. Supports co-op students and new graduates entering a software development role through the Desire 2 Teach program.

Dentons Canada LLP, Edmonton. Law firm; 1,357 employees. Maintains the Foundations Education Series, a dedicated curriculum for new lawyers throughout their first three years of practice.

Department of Finance Canada, Ottawa. Federal government; 796 employees. Manages a dedicated buddy program to guide new hires through the onboarding process and help them build connections.

Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins, Lévis, Que. Financial institution; 48,129 employees. Maintains a Young Executives Network for managers under the age of 35, which organizes a number of activities for members.

Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc., Toronto. Architecture; 268 employees. Offers young employees access to the Diamond Schmitt University training platform and the recently launched DSUonline virtual learning management system.

DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Vancouver. Law firm; 505 employees. Hosts legal administrative assistant practicum placements, providing students with formal on-the-job training and mentoring.

Emera Inc. Halifax. Electric power generation and distribution and gas distribution; 2,468 employees. Encourages co-op students to connect with their peers through the co-op buddy program, developed to provide support by pairing two co-op students together.

Employment and Social Development Canada, Gatineau, Que. Federal government; 37,334 employees. Provides new employees and students with an onboarding road map to help them integrate into the workplace.

EPCOR Utilities Inc., Edmonton. Electric power distribution and water treatment; 2,988 employees. Offers a three-year rotational management and professional development program for commerce and business administration graduates.

Export Development Canada, Ottawa. International trade financing and support; 2,019 employees. Offers development opportunities, resources and support to students and young professionals through its dedicated Growing Professionals Committee.

EY, Toronto. Accounting; 7,318 employees. Provides interns access to cutting-edge virtual learning programs, networking opportunities and information from EY’s industry leaders.

Fidelity Canada, Toronto. Portfolio management; 1,407 employees. Manages a robust student program across Canada, featuring skills development workshops and Q&A with the president and senior executives.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Ottawa. Federal government; 13,705 employees. Maintains a dedicated pan-regional Your Professional Network to provide employees with professional development, networking and learning opportunities.

Fluor Canada Ltd., Calgary. Engineering; 1,277 employees. Hosts an annual off-site GAP Conference where members can network with managers and learn more about the company’s key business elements.

Ford Motor Co. of Canada, Ltd., Oakville, Ont. Automobile manufacturing; 6,570 employees. Created a special leadership course entitled Thirty Under 30 to provide a unique opportunity to work with non-profit organizations and learn civic engagement skills.

GFT Technologies Canada Inc., Quebec City. Software development; 387 employees. Supports each employee in creating an individual development plan based on their development needs and goals.

Giants & Gentlemen Advertising Inc., Toronto. Advertising; 19 employees. Manages a paid full-time ‘Genternship’ program for recent graduates who are interested in advertising and gaining experience in a creative agency.

Groundswell Cloud Solutions Inc., Vancouver. Cloud-based software; 84 employees. Launched Camp ProSurf, a five-week onboarding program for new graduates and interns that includes workshops and self-paced learning modules.

Groupe Dynamite Inc., Montreal. Retail; 1,367 employees. Manages a robust 12-week summer internship program including opportunities for participants to have a hands-on role in projects.

Halifax Regional Municipality, Halifax. Municipal government; 3,905 employees. Offers a four-year Engineers-in-Training program that supports aspiring engineers in obtaining their professional designation.

Hamilton Health Sciences Corp., Hamilton. Healthcare; 7,743 employees. Hires young nurses through the Nursing Graduate Guarantee funding program.

Hatch Ltd., Mississauga. Engineering; 3,653 employees. Offers several mentorship opportunities to connect employees of all experience levels.

Health Canada / Santé Canada, Ottawa. Federal government; 9,987 employees. Maintains a student bridging inventory that provides hiring managers with a pool of recent graduates with federal government experience to be considered for permanent roles.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Toronto. Hospitals; 527 employees. Offers a robust Interprofessional Education Program to help students develop the practice of collaborative, client- and family-centred care.

Hospital for Sick Children, The, Toronto. Hospitals; 6,129 employees. Offers a preceptorship program, connecting experienced staff with novice health care practitioners and students as they learn to apply their practice.

Imperial Oil Ltd., Calgary. Oil and gas production and distribution; 5,429 employees. Provides ongoing learning and development opportunities for employees at all stages of their careers.

Interior Health Authority, Kelowna, B.C. Hospitals; 18,555 employees. Partners with the University of British Columbia to offer a one-year post-graduate experiential learning program for students studying pharmacy.

Jazz Aviation LP, Goffs, N.S. Air transportation; 4,768 employees. Launched The Jazz Aviation Pathways Program for Flight Attendants, a year-long program for aspiring flight attendants to gain their eligibility requirements.

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, Montreal. Coffee distribution and brewing equipment; 1,445 employees. Offers internships for undergraduate students completing their second or third year in a variety of fields, including marketing, supply chain, finance and IT.

Kinaxis Inc., Ottawa. Software developer; 670 employees. Hosted its seventh annual week-long hackathon, challenging employees to utilize their skills and creativity to improve and innovate on its products and processes.

KPMG LLP, Toronto. Accounting; 9,926 employees. Manages ‘Avenues,’ a program that helps new graduates navigate the early stages of their career.

Labatt Breweries of Canada, Toronto. Breweries; 3,681 employees. Created an expansive 12-month Global Management Trainee Program, which features field experiences in sales, supply, and marketing operations.

Lafarge Canada Inc., Calgary. Concrete manufacturing; 6,286 employees. Offers co-op placements and internship opportunities across various business areas, including concrete, aggregates, pipe environment and finance.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Brampton, Ont. Supermarkets and grocery stores; 31,708 employees. Expanded its digital business and focused its recruiting from STEM programs to hire more than 30 software engineers each semester.

L’Oréal Canada Inc., Montreal. Cosmetics manufacturing; 1,421 employees. Hosts ‘Brandstorm’, a marketing competition that invites participants to collaborate with the company’s marketing team to create a new product or service.

LoyaltyOne Co., Toronto. Marketing consulting; 816 employees. Launched Elevate, a six-month program for individual contributors looking to improve their efficiency or make a lateral movement.

Manitoba Hydro, Winnipeg. Hydroelectric power generation; 4,764 employees. Offers several professional development programs for recent graduates, including career development programs in commerce as well as digital and technology.

Manulife, Toronto. Insurance; 11,925 employees. Offers an extensive co-op program in a broad range of fields and provides opportunities to participate in various activities, including volunteering and international assignments.

Metrolinx, Toronto. Public transit; 4,622 employees. Manages a 10-month coach technicians apprenticeship program in partnership with Centennial College.

Mott MacDonald Canada Ltd., Vancouver. Engineering; 240 employees. Hosts hour-long ‘Teachable Moments,’ a short presentation given by a member of the Early Career Professionals committee on a topic of their choice.

Northwestel Inc., Whitehorse. Telecommunications; 470 employees. Offers a corporate summer student program with challenging and diverse work, providing exposure to multi-departmental projects and mentorship from leaders.

Nunavut, Government of, Iqaluit. Territorial government; 3,502 employees. Participates in the Financial Internship Program, offering experience in finance and accounting related fields.

Nutrien Inc., Saskatoon. Phosphate, nitrogen and potash fertilizer manufacturing; 5,666 employees. Manages a dedicated Aboriginal internship program as well as a diversity and inclusion internship for Aboriginal and female students.

OpenText Corp., Waterloo. Software publishers; 2,669 employees. Offers paid internship opportunities in a range of fields including engineering, marketing and human resources.

PCL Construction, Edmonton. Industrial, commercial and institutional building construction; 2,697 employees. Maintains a culture of mobility with construction projects across North America and Australia, and helps students gain experience through the junior mobility program.

Pelican International Inc., Laval, Que. Recreational watercraft manufacturing; 581 employees. Provides resources for ongoing learning and development, including Excel training and tuition support for courses at outside institutions related to an employee’s position.

PepsiCo Canada, Mississauga. Soft drink and food manufacturing; 10,954 employees. Manages a variety of internships across different business functions including sales, operations and finance.

Perkins&Will Canada Architects Co., Vancouver. Architecture; 221 employees. Offers various in-house training programs including design lunches, Technical Tuesdays, software demonstrations, lunch and learns, and quarterly green lunches on environmental topics.

Pharmascience Inc., Montreal. Pharmaceutical manufacturing; 1,482 employees. Helps students gain work experience through the Next Generation Leaders program, a 15-week internship including team-building activities.

Pomerleau Inc., Montreal. Construction; 2,472 employees. Offers interns an intern-specific onboarding program, including a welcome pack with company-branded gear on their first day.

Procter & Gamble Inc., Toronto. Consumer product manufacturing; 1,618 employees. Hosts a global CEO challenge, a case competition for students to develop their business skills through real-world cases.

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto. Banking; 60,966 employees. Established a dedicated Indigenous student awards program, providing $5,000 annually to recipients for a maximum of four years.

Samsung Electronics Canada Inc., Mississauga. Communications equipment manufacturing; 625 employees. Organizes the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge for Canadian students to apply STEM-related knowledge to find creative solutions to challenges in their local communities.

SAP Canada Inc., Vancouver. Custom computer programming; 3,325 employees. Employs young professionals through its Internship Experience Program, offering students and recent graduates internships ranging from four to 12 months.

SaskPower, Regina. Electric power generation; 3,298 employees. Hires engineering interns for eight- to 16-month periods through the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

SaskTel, Regina. Telecommunications; 2,659 employees. Offers the Focus on Information Technology Program to teach secondary students essential skills in four main areas of focus.

Schneider Electric Canada Inc., Mississauga. Industrial automation and controls; 1,951 employees. Hosts various workshops on topics of interest to students and early-career employees, including developing a personal brand and interview preparation.

Scotiabank, Toronto. Banking; 36,790 employees. Manages a Talent Incubators for Leaders of Tomorrow (TILT) series, a collection of rotational programs for recent graduates that includes customized workshops and executive master classes.

Siemens Canada Ltd., Oakville, Ont. Engineering; 2,260 employees. Launched the “Experience@Siemens” program to bridge the transition from academics to the workplace by providing experiential learning placements for recent graduates.

Sinai Health, Toronto. Hospitals; 3,717 employees. Manages a 12-week Geriatrics Summer Scholars program for aspiring clinicians, researchers, and others – in partnership with University Health Network.

Slalom ULC, Toronto. Consulting; 835 employees. Offers a dedicated Consulting Foundations program for early-career consultants to gain essential skills for client experiences and develop a foundational network.

Sophos Inc., Vancouver. Custom computer programming; 436 employees. Manages a 16-week summer internship program for a mix of technical and non-technical roles.

Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp., Mississauga. Tool and hardware manufacturing; 1,391 employees. Launched a two-year apprenticeship technician program, combining in-class and hands-on experience as well as mentorship.

Statistics Canada / Statistique Canada, Ottawa. Federal government; 6,506 employees. Manages a variety of recruitment and development programs for new and recent graduates in various disciplines.

Surrey, City of, Surrey, B.C. Municipal government; 2,106 employees. Manages a two-year Emerging Leaders program to provide new and emerging leaders with education, work experience and self-development opportunities.

Teck Resources Ltd., Vancouver. Mining; 8,944 employees. Created a four-year Professional-in-Training program to provide on-the-job training and development for a number of professional disciplines.

TELUS Communications Inc., Vancouver. Telecommunications; 25,474 employees. Manages a rotational leadership development program to help kick-start the careers of new graduates.

UBC / University of British Columbia, Vancouver. Universities; 15,365 employees. Manages a Red Seal culinary apprenticeship program, enabling chefs to earn their certification while immersed in a full range of culinary experiences at the university.

Ubisoft Canadian Studios, Montreal. Software publishers; 5,440 employees. Runs NEXT, an annual competition challenging Ontario students in different disciplines including model art, concept art, programming and animation.

Visier Inc., Vancouver. Software developer; 356 employees. Offers paid internships ranging from four to eight months in length for undergraduate, master’s and PhD students in a range of fields.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Vancouver. Sawmills; 5,880 employees. Manages a New and Young Worker Program to provide extensive training to employees under the age of 25.

YMCA of Greater Toronto, Toronto. Individual and family services; 3,152 employees. Allows young candidates to submit other voluntary, committee or school references in addition to employment references during the hiring process.

York Regional Police, Aurora, Ont. Police; 2,404 employees. Encourages youth to consider a career in policing through the Youth in Policing initiative for students aged 15 to 18 who have experienced barriers to success.

