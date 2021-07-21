 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Business Commentary

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

After warning about excessive mortgage debt, CMHC hoists the white flag

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The former head of the CMHC called out what he saw as the irresponsible practices of real estate agents, lenders and policy makers who encouraged Canadians to take on more mortgage debt.

Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Few people working in Canada’s real estate industry shed a tear when Evan Siddall stepped down as head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. in April after seven years spent lecturing them about, among other things, their greediness.

To his credit, Mr. Siddall felt obliged to call out what he saw as the irresponsible practices of real estate agents, lenders and policy makers who encouraged Canadians to take on ever-increasing levels of mortgage debt. That he did so with all the subtlety of a jackhammer only ended up undermining his influence, however.

Mr. Siddall angered Canadian bankers with the blunt missive he sent out last August criticizing lenders for shunning CMHC in favour of private mortgage insurance providers after the federal agency tightened eligibility criteria to prevent borrowers from taking on too much debt. The outspoken CMHC chief feared rock-bottom interest rates had lulled buyers into piling on debt that would leave them and the entire housing market vulnerable when rates inevitably rose.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have sustained a reduction in our market share to promote a more competitive marketplace for your benefit. However, we are approaching a level of minimum market share that we require to be able to protect the mortgage market in times of crisis. We require your support to prevent a further erosion of our market share,” Mr. Siddall wrote then. “If you want us in wartime, please support us in peacetime.”

The letter went over like a lead balloon. Not only did mortgage lenders ignore Mr. Siddall’s pleas, they shifted even more of their business away from CMHC to private insurers Sagen MI Canada Inc. and Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Co., which maintained looser eligibility criteria for borrowers who make a down payment of less than 20 per cent to buy a home. By the first quarter of 2021, CMHC had seen its share of new underwriting business fall to 23 per cent from almost 50 per cent a year earlier.

Romy Bowers, Mr. Siddall’s successor at CMHC, wasted no time in attempting to repair the damage. This month, she scrapped the restrictive eligibility criteria put in place by Mr. Siddall, lowering the minimum credit score and raising the maximum debt ratios borrowers are allowed to maintain in order to qualify for CMHC insurance.

“We are taking this action because our July 2020 underwriting changes were not as effective as we had anticipated and we incurred the cost of a decline in our market share. A healthy market share is an important consideration as it helps us fulfill the financial stability aspect of our mandate,” CMHC said in a July 5 statement announcing the move.

Mr. Siddall clearly miscalculated if he believed moral suasion by CMHC would be enough to persuade real estate players to curb their enthusiasm while the federal government and the Bank of Canada continued to pump record amounts of liquidity into financial markets during the pandemic. Except for the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, which toughened its own mortgage stress test in June, policy makers in Ottawa had been working at cross purposes with CMHC by pouring stimulus fuel on a real estate market that needed none.

The result has been a year-over-year 26-per-cent increase in the average price of a typical Canadian home in June. That was down from 38 per cent in May, as the extraordinary price gains of the previous months showed some signs of moderating. Prospective buyers are rightly becoming skittish about purchasing at the top of the market, especially as many economists predict the Bank of Canada will begin tightening monetary policy earlier than previously expected.

Still, Canada’s housing market remains dangerously overheated, and it might not take much for it to suddenly change direction.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the effectiveness of monetary policy much larger than at any point in the post-war era due to a record-high level of household debt, a relatively small increase in rates could have a notable impact on the market,” CIBC economist Benjamin Tal wrote in a July 16 report co-authored by Equifax’s William Johnston.

The report noted that while the average mortgage size for first-time buyers increased 19 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, monthly payments were up by only 3.7 per cent. “Longer-term, however, there are concerns that the rise in mortgage values in lower-income areas could be a challenge as interest rates rise,” they wrote.

The longer-term consequences of excessive mortgage debt were precisely what Mr. Siddall was warning about when he sent his letter to lenders almost a year ago, saying there was a “dark underbelly” to their business that he sought to expose.

“The economic cost of COVID-19 has been postponed by effective government intervention; it has not been avoided,” Mr. Siddall explained then. “Excessive household borrowing will make the pain of the deferred COVID-19 economic adjustment worse.”

His warning fell on deaf ears. In the end, CMHC may not be alone in paying the price for that.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies