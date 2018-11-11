 Skip to main content

Report on Business Canada’s banks doing fewer deals, draining bonus pool

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Analysis

Canada’s banks doing fewer deals, draining bonus pool

Andrew Willis
Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments

Canada’s banks closed the books on their financial year at the end of October, and when it comes to deal-making in their capital markets divisions, 2018 goes down as a year to forget.

The value of stock sales for Canadian companies dropped significantly over the past 12 months, and independent investment dealers grabbed a bigger slice of a smaller pie. The decline, which comes after a blockbuster year in 2017, is going to drain money out of the bonus pool that makes up the bulk of investment bankers' compensation.

Domestic equity offerings fell by 28 per cent in the year that ended Oct. 31, to $32.2-billion from $44.6-billion in the same period a year earlier, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

Drill down into the numbers, and the news gets worse for Canada’s six large bank-owned firms. They largely missed out on raising money for cannabis companies, and the sector was smoking hot. Bank-owned firms are only starting to do business with marijuana producers, primarily because of concerns with U.S. regulations. In contrast, the previous year featured large equity offerings from utilities and energy companies, clients with strong ties to the big banks.

TD Securities Inc. was the top domestic equity underwriter in fiscal 2018, with $4.4-billion of stock sales, according to Thomson Reuters. In fiscal 2017, the investment banking arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank ranked second, with $7.7-billion in sales, so year over year, the dealer’s equity sales business dropped by 42 per cent.

TD was in on 48 deals over the last 12 months, compared to 61 the previous year.

The same trend is true for Royal Bank of Canada’s capital markets unit, which ranked second in fiscal 2018 and first the year before in Canadian equity underwriting. RBC sold $2.8-billion of stock in the past 12 months, down from $9.7-billion the previous year. RBC worked on 36 equity financings last year, compared to 59 offerings the year before. As a rule of thumb, domestic investment banks take a 4-per-cent fee on stock sales.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., the largest independent investment dealer, saw the value of deals it worked on double over the past 12 months, to $2.3-billion. The firm has strong ties to cannabis companies and advised on a total of 77 equity offerings. No other dealer did more than 50.

Cannaccord, which is scheduled to report financial results on Tuesday, ranked fifth over the past 12 months for equity underwriting, ahead of Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada. Over the past year, Canaccord’s stock price is up 59 per cent.

The bright spot for investment banks over the past 12 months was merger-and-acquisition activity, with the value of deals involving Canadian companies rising by 28 per cent to US$272-billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

However, many of the biggest takeovers were done outside the country, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s US$15-billion acquisition of Chicago-based mall owner GGP Inc. ranking as one of the largest takeovers. Global investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. – an advisor to GGP – Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley ranked first, second and third in advising on global M&A that had Canadian companies involved. RBC was the top Canadian bank on M&A, advising on US$70-billion of transactions.

In fiscal 2017, after a strong showing in equity underwriting, Canada’s six big banks handed out a total of $14.3-billion in performance pay, up 11 per cent from the previous year, according to regulatory filings. RBC, which has the largest capital markets platform among Canadian banks, increased its bonus pool by 14 per cent to $5.2-billion.

This year, the steep decline in fees from equity underwriting, along with M&A activity that was dominated by global firms, will cut into profits from capital markets operations at the six large banks. The banks begin reporting results for fiscal 2018 at the end of the month and typically hand out performance pay to dealmakers in early December. Lower investment banking profits can only mean smaller bonus cheques are coming this year on Bay Street.

Top 10 banks for Canadian equity sales

In millions of dollars, by fiscal year

Bank 2018 proceeds ($) 2017 proceeds ($)
TD Securities Inc. 4,435.1 7,691.0
RBC Capital Markets 2,793.2 9,681.6
BMO Capital Markets 2,751.9 6,245.9
CIBC World Markets Inc. 2,539.0 3,375.5
Canaccord Genuity 2,308.2 1,197.5
Scotiabank 2,038.1 1,987.9
National Bank of Canada Financial 1,749.0 2,022.8
GMP Capital Corp. 1,589.1 782.6
Morgan Stanley 1,191.3 645.3
Credit Suisse 1,103.6 608.1

Source: Refinitiv


Top 10 banks for Canadian M&A

In millions of U.S. dollars, by fiscal year

Bank 2018 value ($) 2017 value ($)
Goldman Sachs & Co. 113,783.0 38,256.0
Citi 86,275.8 17,482.4
Morgan Stanley 74,225.1 15,570.6
RBC Capital Markets 70,069.4 31,643.8
TD Securities Inc. 58,207.8 43,570.7
Barclays 53,624.5 28,018.0
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,293.6 31,748.9
Scotiabank 49,950.0 20,303.7
BMO Capital Markets 45,963.8 23,198.5
Deutsche Bank 45,430.1 N/A

Source: Refinitiv

Note: Value includes net debt of target

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019