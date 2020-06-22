 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Corporate Canada can do better with racial diversity by learning from mistakes with gender

Sonia Baxendale
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Sonia Baxendale is the CEO of the Global Risk Institute and a director of Forester’s Financial, Laurentian Bank, and the Hospital for Sick Kids Foundation.

Like many of you, I have been enormously affected by the events that have unfolded over the past few weeks. The death of George Floyd and ensuing protests have had many executives of prominent companies, including myself, reflecting on how we might have contributed to the current state of society, how we might have been more pro-active and how we might have been more sensitive to the plight of others.

It is now time for business leaders to turn their minds to how as leaders and as influencers they can actually cause real change. Change that is foundational, permanent and sustainable. Corporate Canada has the power to do so. As humans we are all feeling the pain of what we are witnessing, but are we willing to actually step up and effect real change?

Story continues below advertisement

We have struggled for years to address gender equality, with limited success. It is fair to say that there has been progress. In fact, research has shown that having women in the boardroom is linked to better business results. But if equality was the goal, we are far from being in a position to declare victory.

We do know though that as more women have joined boards and taken on leadership roles the discussion of gender has become more prominent and more women see what is possible to aspire to. This is needed for Indigenous and Black people along with others disadvantaged by systemic racism. Yet as we made progress on gender equality, we were short-sighted by not putting more emphasis on racial diversity in the past. Now we have a lot of catching up to do.

Before we can make any progress, we have an added obstacle and that is a crisis of confidence. Boards and chief executives need to rebuild the trust among all stakeholders in general and minority groups in particular. The only way to rebuild this trust is to ensure that voices are heard and specific, actionable and impactful change is made.

There is also a need for government and industry to work together to ensure we have a clear plan to ensure dialogue, consultation and policies will enact change.

To start, we should consider:

  1. Some real reflection on the culture of the organization – some difficult conversations will be required. This is not a time for us to bury our heads in the sand. Systemic racism is a product of the system so that means decades-old policies and procedures that created enduring companies will have to be reviewed with another kind of lens.
  2. Educational partnerships with community and academic institutions to ensure that we have an appropriate pool of diverse candidates in priority skills areas.
  3. Reinvigorate and elevate diversity and inclusion initiatives.
  4. Board and senior executive targets for all public companies and government agencies, with a reasonable time frame for companies to comply.
  5. CEOs and senior executives deliver against what is measured and rewarded – this is ultimately both a performance and a risk issue. We need to adequately reward for success and penalize for under-performance.

Without these and other measures, Canada’s competitiveness and future prosperity will be at risk. At the Global Risk Institute, one of our greatest strengths is our convening ability: the ability to bring groups together to work toward solutions that mitigate risk to the financial sector and seek out opportunity. We will be playing a role in the future for change.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies