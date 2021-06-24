 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

IMF proposes an ‘international carbon price floor’ – and Canada could be the model

David Parkinson
David Parkinson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cars move on a road during a day with polluted air in Beijing.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters

Researchers at the International Monetary Fund have a proposal they hope will be the key that finally unlocks serious progress toward meeting the world’s Paris Agreement climate commitments. And they’re looking at Canada for their model of how it would work.

It’s called an “international carbon price floor.” In a staff paper published by the IMF last week, the authors propose what amounts to a common minimum carbon tax among a “core group” of the world’s biggest-emitting countries.

“An international carbon price floor offers a realistic prospect of catalyzing the needed global action in the next decade, and its success is in participants’ individual and collective interests,” the report argues.

Story continues below advertisement

There are two key advantages to what the IMF paper proposes.

First, it reduces the number of parties who would have to agree to the plan from the unwieldy 196 who signed the Paris Agreement, to some subset of the G20 – who, collectively, account for 85 per cent of global carbon emissions.

Second, it’s remarkably simple. It narrows the entire discussion of achieving Paris commitments down to a single objective: putting a common price on carbon. How each country shapes policy to impose the price target would be its own choice, as long as the objective is attained.

If this sounds familiar to Canadians, that’s because it is, essentially, the strategy that Canada has adopted for its own carbon emissions reductions. At the core is a common national minimum carbon price, increasing over time; provinces have the flexibility to pursue their own carbon-pricing mechanisms in order to meet that target.

“The application of carbon pricing across Canadian provinces gives a good prototype for how a price floor could translate to the international level,” the report says.

Of course, the key difference here is that Canada is a single federation in which the federal government can impose its own carbon pricing mechanism on any province that does not adopt the policy; that’s not an option in a multilateral agreement. Canada couldn’t get 10 provinces onside on its carbon plan; how could we expect an international deal involving twice that many countries to be reached?

For one thing, the researchers say, much of the heavy lifting on emissions reduction could be achieved by a carbon pricing agreement involving a much smaller group of nations – a so-called “minilateral” agreement. If you initially focused the deal on just the four biggest emitters – the United States, China, India and the European Union – you’d cover two-thirds of global emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Toss in Britain and Canada – two more relatively large emitters who already have carbon-pricing policies in place, and therefore would be obvious additions to this core – and, the researchers estimate, a US$50-a-tonne carbon price floor would reduce global emissions by 23 per cent by 2030. This alone would be enough to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming below 2 degrees.

Whether those key nations could achieve a mutual commitment is far from certain; nevertheless, it would certainly be easier to achieve than a consensus among nearly 200 governments. It’s clear at this point that something more concrete needs to be done to propel the world toward the Paris Agreement objectives; what’s been done so far is, measurably, far from adequate.

The IMF paper notes that 59 countries, accounting for more than half of global emissions, have committed to net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. Yet carbon pricing – considered the critical mechanism to achieving those reductions – covers only about 20 per cent of the world’s emissions, and the average price is less than US$3 a tonne. Six years after the Paris Agreement was signed we’ve barely moved the needle.

A mutually agreed-upon carbon price floor among the world’s biggest economies would remove much of the competitiveness concerns that are certainly an impediment for countries nervous about acting unilaterally. The IMF researchers argue that a price floor would eliminate the need for border carbon adjustments – tariffs on goods imported from jurisdictions that a country unilaterally deems have been afforded a carbon-cost advantage. A floor would be a more efficient carbon-reduction mechanism and would avert the kind of trade animosity and protectionism that could leave economic scars.

“This is an efficient, concrete, and easily understood policy instrument. Simultaneous action among large emitters to scale up carbon pricing would deliver collective action against climate change while decisively addressing competitiveness concerns,” the IMF said.

It should be noted that this paper does not constitute the IMF’s formal position at this time. Nevertheless, its publication in advance of the United Nations climate-change conference in November – effectively, the world’s five-year accounting of the progress since Paris, delayed by a year by the COVID-19 pandemic commitments – represents a kick-starting of the global discussion about the potential for a minilateral deal that could meaningfully accelerate emissions reduction in the next five years.

Story continues below advertisement

And Canada, with a working model already in place to show the world, is in a position to take a leadership role in that conversation.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies