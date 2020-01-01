 Skip to main content

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The awful options to fund the cleanup of Alberta’s growing number of abandoned oil wells

Jeffrey Jones
Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Oct. 29, 2016. Albrtans have called for Ottawa to fund the cleanup of the province's abandoned oil wells.

The Canadian Press

Using taxpayer dollars to fix Alberta’s orphan-well mess is a bad idea.

The problem is, there may be no good ones.

Albertans, including Premier Jason Kenney, have called for a twin solution: Get Ottawa to fund the cleanup of spent oil and gas wells that remain after a slew of corporate bankruptcies, and put out-of-work oil-field hands on the job. The province, after five years of downturn in its energy sector, has plenty to deal with on both fronts.

Story continues below advertisement

But there is a serious flaw in this modern take on New Deal thinking. That is, the taxpayers who would foot the bill did not create the problem. Also, this would represent the second time they would be tapped to help solve it after the Alberta government chipped in $235-million in the form of a loan just a couple years ago.

Such a program, as well intentioned as it may be, goes against the polluter-pay principle. Oil and gas companies fund the Orphan Well Association (OWA), which is in charge of this type of cleanup, through a levy. The system was created nearly two decades ago as an industry solution to an industry problem, so here’s where it gets thorny.

Through a combination of bad markets, bad business plans, bad actors and a dash of bad enforcement of regulatory policy, the number of wells that require proper decommissioning, but have no solvent corporate owner, has ballooned. Meanwhile, industry’s ability to clean up the mess has been squelched.

By the start of November, the OWA had 3,406 wells to be decommissioned, up almost five-fold in five years, and 2,772 sites to be reclaimed to pre-drilling condition, an increase of six times. In that period, the association’s total expenditures on decommissioning wells and pipelines and reclaiming sites jumped to $94.4-million from $16.6-million.

Companies now in receivership, including Sequoia Resources, Trident Exploration and Houston Oil & Gas, have thousands more wells, and any not sold by their bankruptcy trustees will end up in the fund. This puts stress on landowners and municipalities that once received lease payments and taxes from the companies that had operated the wells, and heaps environmental risk onto the landscape.

Regulators are discussing solutions to prevent tens of thousands of other wells – those that still have owners but have long been idled – from ever getting onto the orphan inventory. They include imposing timelines for how long wells can be inactive and forcing operators to post security. But those ideas are risky, especially for operators with stressed balance sheets.

Of course, the most obvious symptom of the energy malaise is joblessness. The province shed 18,000 jobs across all sectors in November alone, according to Statistics Canada. One in five men under the age of 25 is unemployed. This demographic has been the main one for oil and gas field work. Many have the skill set to work on well abandonments and reclamation.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, convincing Canadians outside Alberta that cleaning up an industry’s mess is a good use for their money may not be easy, especially after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government spent $4.5-billion to nationalize the contentious Trans Mountain Pipeline. In the Depression of the 1930s, U.S. president Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal make-work initiative focused on projects for the broad public good, such as building roads and dams and sprucing up national parks. It was touted as a way to soften the economic blow on families across the country,

The energy industry and Mr. Kenney’s government have suggested another way to raise funds for cleanup: flow-through shares. This would involve, say, oil-field service companies selling shares to investors, with the proceeds aimed at orphan-site cleanup. The attraction for investors would be the creation of an environmental tax credit attached to the shares that they could claim. A similar program has been used by energy and mining companies to fund exploration.

The risk is in the marketability of the shares, and the public purse is still tapped, albeit not in the form of an old-school bailout.

Canadians outside the oil patch will no doubt balk at having to dig deep to help solve this, and rightfully so. The dilemma is that not doing so could have worse consequences.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies