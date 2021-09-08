Bank of Canada holds on policy, acknowledges weak recent growth, supply-chain disruptions

The Bank of Canada left the levers of monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday in a rate announcement that acknowledged recent weak growth numbers and highlighted ongoing disruption to Canadian and global supply chains.
The central bank kept its policy interest rate at 0.25 per cent, where it has been since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that it will continue to buy $2-billion worth of federal government bonds a week as part of its quantitative easing program.
The rate decision comes a week after Statistics Canada reported weaker-than-expected growth in the spring and early summer. Canadian real GDP fell 1.1 per cent on an annualized basis in the second quarter, around 3 per cent below the central bank’s forecast for the quarter. Preliminary Statscan data shows the economy shrank a further 0.4 per cent in July on an annualized basis.
“This largely reflects a contraction in exports, due in part to supply chain disruptions, especially in the auto sector. Housing market activity pulled back from recent high levels, largely as expected,” the bank said in its rate announcement.
“The bank continues to expect the economy to strengthen in the second half of 2021, although the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and ongoing supply bottlenecks could weigh on the recovery,” it added.
Inflation has been above the bank’s target range since May, hitting a decade-high 3.7 per cent in July. The bank repeated its view on Wednesday that the run-up in consumer prices is being caused largely by temporary factors, such as supply chain bottlenecks and year-over-year price comparisons to lower prices earlier in the pandemic.
“These factors pushing up inflation are expected to be transitory, but their persistence and magnitude are uncertain and will be monitored closely. Wage increases have been moderate to date, and medium-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored. Core measures of inflation have risen, but by less than the CPI,” the bank said.
The bank’s latest economic projections from July show inflation remaining above 3 per cent for the rest of the year, before returning closer to the 2-per-cent target next year. It does not expect inflation to return sustainably to 2 per cent until 2024.
While economic growth came in below forecast, the bank noted that there have been improvements to the labour market in recent months.
“Employment rebounded through June and July, with hard-to-distance sectors hiring as public health restrictions eased. This is reducing unevenness in the labour market, although considerable slack remains and some groups – particularly low-wage workers – are still disproportionately affected,” it said.
Bank governor Tiff Macklem will give more details about the bank’s thinking on Thursday in a speech titled “QE and the reinvestment phase.”
The bank is still ahead of most other major central banks in reducing emergency stimulus. It has reduced its pace of government bond buying three times over the past year, to $2-billion a week from $5-billion a week at the outset of the pandemic.
Any decision to raise interest rates is still a long way off. Mr. Macklem has promised to hold the bank’s policy rate at 0.25 per cent until slack in the economy is absorbed.
“In the Bank’s July projection, this happens in the second half of 2022,” the bank said Wednesday.
The bank will release updated economic projections on October 28 in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, which is delivered alongside a rate announcement. Most analysts expect the bank to announce a further reduction in the size of the quantitative easing program at that point.
