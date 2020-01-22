Bank of Canada holds rates steady, sees weak fourth quarter spilling into early 2020

The Bank of Canada expects weaker fourth quarter growth to spill over into early 2020, before the Canadian economy picks up later this year thanks in part to the easing of global trade tensions.

As expected, the central bank kept its key policy rate at 1.75 per cent, where it has stayed for the past 16 months.

In addition to the rate announcement, the bank also released its quarterly monetary policy report, which provides an in-depth analysis of global and domestic economic trends.

Wednesday’s report is the bank’s first detailed forecast since two major trade developments: The initial agreement between the United States and China to ease tariffs and the fact that the new trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico has moved into the final stages of ratification. The two developments lifted some of the global trade uncertainty hovering over the Canadian economic outlook in recent years.

Citing temporary factors such as last year’s CN Rail strike and poor weather, the bank revised its estimate for fourth quarter growth to 0.3 per cent annualized growth, down from 1.3 per cent. It now expects 1.3 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2020, down from an earlier forecast of 1.7 per cent.

“The weaker data could also signal that global economic conditions have been affecting Canada’s economy to a greater extent than was predicted,” the bank said.

The bank made slight adjustments to its projections for annual gross domestic product growth. It now says the economy grew by 1.6 per cent in 2019, up from its previous forecast of 1.5 per cent. The projection for 2020 is now 1.6 per cent, down from 1.7 per cent, while the 2021 forecast is 2 per cent, up from 1.8 per cent.

Inflation is projected to stay around the bank’s target of 2 per cent.

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld described the bank’s latest comments as “more dovish” than expected by markets and predicted a rate cut will come in April.

“We’ll hold to our view that a climb in unemployment in the coming months will test the bank’s confidence about consumption, leading to a quarter point cut in April,” he said in a statement. ​

The bank noted there is some uncertainty as to how long the current slowdown will last.

“In determining the future path for the bank’s policy interest rate, governing council will be watching closely to see if the recent slowdown in growth is more persistent than forecast,” the bank said Wednesday. “In assessing incoming data, the bank will be paying particular attention to developments in consumer spending, the housing market and business investment.”

The Canadian economy continues to run at two speeds, with prolonged challenges in the oil and gas sector dampening the strength found in other sectors of the economy. While economic activity in the oil and gas sector is still well below what it was prior to the drop in oil prices that started in 2014, the bank sees some positive signs.

“There are early indications that the level of investment in the oil and gas sector is stabilizing,” the bank said.

Canada’s wage and job growth numbers are bright spots for the economy.

“Overall, the labour market continues to be healthy,” the bank said. “Job gains were strong through 2019. These new jobs were concentrated in the service sector and were largely full-time. Job vacancies remain elevated, and the unemployment rate is close to a historically low level. In recent months, however, job growth has slowed, mainly in manufacturing and public administration.”

