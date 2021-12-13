Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has told the Bank of Canada to continue targeting low and stable inflation, while also directing it to put considerable emphasis on achieving maximum employment when making monetary policy decisions.

The central bank’s “primary objective” remains stabilizing the value of the Canadian dollar by aiming for 2 per cent inflation within a 1 per cent to 3 per cent range. But the central bank’s new inflation targeting framework directs it “to actively seek the maximum sustainable level of employment when conditions warrant.”

That moves the Bank of Canada closer to a U.S.-style dual mandate – which seeks to maintain price stability alongside full employment – although it stops short of directing the central bank to hit explicit employment targets. Maximum employment is defined as the highest level of employment the economy can sustain without triggering inflationary pressures.

The framework is the result of a mandate renewal process between the federal government and the central bank that happens every five years. This gives the government the opportunity to weigh in on the overall direction of monetary policy, which the Bank of Canada conducts on a day-to-day basis independent from government. The bank has been tasked with hitting 2 per cent inflation since the mid-1990s.

Historically, mandate renewals have been a rubber-stamp process that take place behind closed doors to little fanfare. This time around, however, the renewal is happening against the backdrop of galloping inflation, which has run above the bank’s target range since April, hitting an 18-year high of 4.7 per cent in October. Inflation has become a top political issue in a way not seen since the 1980s, and opposition politicians are openly criticizing the Bank of Canada.

The emphasis on “maximum sustainable employment” is a major shift in the language of mandate. That said, it follows a change in how the bank has communicated about labour markets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank governor Tiff Macklem has repeatedly emphasized the importance of a broad-based and “inclusive” labour market recovery, and argued that inflation won’t stay sustainably at 2 per cent unless the economy is at full employment.

The bank has said it won’t raise its policy interest rate, held near zero since the start of the pandemic, until the economy is back to its potential – something it understands largely in terms of full employment.

“Reaching maximum sustainable employment is consistent with inflation targeting because inflation can be kept on target sustainably only after excess capacity in the economy, including in the labour market, has been absorbed,” the new monetary policy framework says.

While the new framework speaks extensively about maximum sustainable employment, it states that this is “not directly measurable and is determined largely by non-monetary factors that can change through time.”

This is an important caveat and an argument against trying to hit an explicit employment or unemployment target when conducting monetary policy.

Indeed, central bank policy makers have argued that maximum employment has become harder to estimate due to technological and demographic changes, compounded by severe labour market disruption caused by the pandemic. Moreover, the traditional relationship between unemployment and inflation – which economists call the Phillips Curve – has grown weaker, making it harder to accurately define full employment.

The mandate renewal process was the most ambitious the bank has undertaken in over 30 years. The bank considered five alternative monetary policy frameworks to see if any could do a better job controlling inflation and achieving other economic goals, such as full employment or robust GDP growth.

The leading alternatives to the status quo were a dual mandate and an average inflation targeting framework, which would aim for higher inflation after recessions. The U.S. Federal Reserve has had a dual mandate since the 1970s and adopted a form of average inflation targeting last year.

The Bank of Canada decided not to follow the Fed in adopting average inflation targeting. It did, however, acknowledge that there would be circumstances where it would likely hold rates “at a low level for longer than usual.” The bank could do this in a situation where it is unable to cut its policy rate further because the rate is already close to zero, what the bank calls the “effective lower bound.”

