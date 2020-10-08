BoC’s Macklem warns coming months ‘crucial’ in gauging how Canadian households, businesses weather COVID-19 crisis

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged that the central bank’s adoption of record-low interest rates to fight the COVID-19 economic crisis has elevated the country’s financial risks, warning that the “the next few months will be crucial” in determining how well Canadian households and businesses weather the strains from the crisis.
“As much as a bold policy response was needed, it will inevitably make the economy and financial system more vulnerable to economic shocks down the road,” Mr. Macklem said in a speech prepared for delivery via video conference to the Global Risk Institute.
He noted that even before the pandemic, some businesses and households were carrying heavy debt loads and some housing markets looked overvalued – pressures that may emerge more acutely as the government emergency support programs and banks' payment deferrals begin to expire.
“A full recovery from the pandemic will take a long time, and many risks remain. How well all of us —individual Canadians, businesses, the health care system and governments — manage these risks will be a key factor in everyone’s well-being,” he said.
In March, in response to the pandemic, the Bank of Canada slashed its key policy interest rate to 0.25 per cent from 1.75 per cent. Since Mr. Macklem took over as the head of the central bank in June, the bank has pledged to maintain the rate at this record-low level “until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2 percent inflation target is sustainably achieved.” Such a return to full economic capacity is unlikely before at least 2022, economists say – implying years of near-zero interest rates ahead.
Mr. Macklem noted that in response to the COVID crisis, financial institutions granted nearly 800,000 households deferrals on their mortgage payments – deferrals that have begun to expire. However, he said that so far, “the resumption of payments has been going quite well,” with relatively “few” second deferrals and even fewer delinquencies. “Obviously, this is an issue we continue watching closely,” he said.
“Some businesses are also finding it hard to meet fixed payments because the pandemic has slashed their revenues,” Mr. Macklem noted. While he said that while the federal government’s extension of it wage-subsidy program will help, he warned that “the longer the recovery, the greater the risk that cash flow problems can turn into solvency issues.”
The governor said the financial system as a whole has so far weathered the rising risks well, thanks to “strong capital and liquidity buffers” at the country’s financial institutions.
Nevertheless, the central bank is keeping a close eye on the danger that the debt pressures on households and businesses will translate to elevated credit losses at banks – as well as how the banks respond.
“We will continue to assess the risk that credit losses could become large enough and eat far enough into capital that banks need to tighten credit conditions. If this happens, our banking system would go from being a tailwind that supports recovery to being a headwind,” he said.
