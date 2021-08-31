 Skip to main content
Economy

Canada’s economy posts surprise second-quarter contraction, more weakness seen in July

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Shipping containers at the Port of Montreal, on May 17.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

The Canadian economy suffered a shock contraction in the second quarter on weaker exports and housing, while the start of the third quarter is off to an unexpectedly rocky start.

Real gross domestic product fell 0.3 per cent in the period running April through June, or an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday. Analysts were expecting an expansion of 2.5 per cent annualized, while the Bank of Canada called for 2 per cent in July.

It was the first quarterly decline in output since the second quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 began to ravage the global economy.

Making matters worse, Statscan said real GDP dropped 0.4 per cent in July, giving back about half of June’s gain, according to a preliminary estimate that surprised those on Bay Street, who were expecting a blockbuster summer period as Canadians unleashed their pent-up savings.

“Over all, it seems that the Canadian economy wasn’t on as strong a footing as we had believed, and with the fourth wave now seemingly here, the economy faces another storm to navigate through,” Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, wrote to clients.

The second quarter was dragged lower, in part, by continuing supply-chain disruptions. Exports dropped at a 15-per-cent annualized rate, with particular weakness in the auto industry, which has been rocked by a shortage of computer chips that’s curtailed production.

“Longer plant shutdowns because of international supply chain disruptions have constrained imports of parts and led to significant decreases in exports,” Statscan said.

The housing sector was another weak spot. Residential investment fell 12.4 per cent annualized in the second quarter. That was entirely due to a steep drop in ownership transfer costs, or those associated with the transfer of residential homes between owners. Home resale activity has cooled from record heights in major markets across the country.

The July estimate was short on details, though Statscan said the 0.4-per-cent GDP drop was led by manufacturing, construction and retail. The full report will be released Oct. 1.

Following Tuesday’s surprise, Bay Street was forced to rip up their forecasts. For one, Bank of Montreal now expects a GDP expansion of 5 per cent in 2021, down from 6 per cent.

“Remember all the commentary about how well the Canadian economy had dealt with the third wave restrictions during the spring? And how businesses and consumers had learned how to operate amid the virus?” said BMO chief economist Doug Porter. “Well, the reality appears to have been much less constructive, with widespread supply chain issues also causing havoc with growth in the quarter.”

